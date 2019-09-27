Murphy Wainer Orthopedic Specialists High School Football Scoreboard – Friday – September 27, 2019
Game of the Week Greensboro Sports Radio: Mount Tabor (2-3) at Ragdale (2-3) with Andy Durham and Don Tilley.
UPDATE #4 – 8:50 PM
3 Q
Grimsley (5-0) – 35
Knightdale (5-0) – 13
3 Q
Highland Springs (4-0) – 33
Page (1-4) – 7
3 Q
Smith (1-4) – 0
Raleigh Wakefield (3-2) – 43
1 Q
Asheboro (1-3) – 0
Southeast Guilford (2-3) – 6
HALF
Northeast Guilford (3-1) – 6
Eastern Alamance (4-0) – 26
2 Q
Burlington Williams (3-2) – 07
Eastern Guilford (2-3) – 27
HALF
South Iredell (2-3) – 6
Dudley (4-1) – 28
HALF
Mount Tabor (2-3) – 24
Ragdale (2-3) – 6
2 Q
McMichael (0-4) – 0
Northern Guilford (3-1) – 29
HALF
Jordan Matthews (1-4) – 8
High Point Andrews (3-1) – 53
1 Q
High Point Christian Academy (4-1) – 0
Asheville School (1-4) – 0
1 Q
Bishop McGuinness (1-4) – 0
Bartlett Yancey (5-0) – 0
1 Q
Winston-Salem Parkland (3-1) – 0
Winston-Salem Reagan (4-0) – 14
2 Q
Mallard Creek (3-0-1) – 3
Charlotte Vance (3-0) – 7
0 Q
Leesville Road (4-0)
Cardinal Gibbons (3-1)
2 Q
East Surry – 21
Reidsville – 21
2 Q
Western Alamance – 29
Rockingham – 0
THURSDAY FINAL
Glenn (3-2) – 41
High Point Central (0-6) – 0
