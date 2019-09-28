College Football Today for our Local, Area, ACC and Statewide Teams(9/28/19)
from Thursday:N.C. A&T 37, Delaware State 0
Today Local/Area:
Shenandoah at Guilford College 1pm Homecoming
Greensboro College at Gallaudet University 1pm
Winston-Salem State at Virginia Union 1pm
James Madison at Elon 2pm
Wake Forest at Boston College 3:30pm
ACC:
Clemson at North Carolina 3:30pm
N.C. State at Florida State 7:30pm
Holy Cross at Syracuse Noon
Delaware at Pittsburgh 12:30pm
Virginia at Notre Dame 3:30pm
Georgia Tech at Temple 3:30pm
from Friday:Duke 45, Virginia Tech 10
Statewide:
Lenoir-Rhyne at Mars Hill 1pm
N.C. Wesleyan at Stetson 1pm
Coastal Carolina at Appalachian State 3:30pm
Western Carolina at Chattanooga 4pm
Elizabeth City State vs. Fayetteville State 4pm at Rocky Mount, N.C./Down East Viking Classic in the Rocky Mount Athletic Stadium….
East Carolina at Old Dominion 6pm
Wingate at Catawba 7pm
Campbell at Mercer 7pm
