Greensboro College Sports Update: September 28, 2019

from Greensboro College Sports Information Staff(Wes Gullett)

Pride Defense Holds Strong Late To Defeat Bison

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Greensboro College football team defeated the Bison of Gallaudet University Saturday 27-25.

Gallaudet took a 6-0 lead just three minutes into the second period before Greensboro was able to use a three-play 62 yard drive to take a 7-6 lead. After getting the ball on their own 38-yard line, Greensboro moved the ball to the Bison 44-yard line to gain a first down. On the very next play, Malik Williams rolled out to his right and found Zach Atkinson in the front corner of the end zone to tie the game before Zac Ellison put the Pride on top with the point after.

Following the Atkinson touchdown, the Pride defense was able to quickly get off the field and get the ball back in the offense’s hands with 3:12 to play in the half. Greensboro then marched down the field on six plays and was able to add on to their lead with six seconds remaining on the clock.

Following a Gallaudet penalty, the Pride had the ball on the Bison 2-yard line and Williams dashed right behind his center for his first of two rushing touchdowns on the day. Ellison added the point after once again to give Greensboro a 14-6 lead at the break.

Early in the third quarter, Gallaudet capped off an eight-play drive to pull within two but the Pride defense came up big on the two-point attempt to keep the score 14-12.

Following a pooch kick-off, Greensboro got the ball back on their 40-yard line and marched down the field on eight plays to add on to their lead. Earl Green III got the drive started with a 13-yard rush up the middle to the Bison 47-yard line. The Pride then continued to move the ball deep into Gallaudet territory before Williams connected with Rohan Goldston for a 22-yard gain to set up a first down and goal for the Pride.

Just two plays later, Williams dove over the right side to make the score 20-12 before the point after attempted extended the lead to 21-12.

However, Gallaudet quickly responded back and was able to find the end zone once again to pull back to within three points.

After Greensboro got the ball back and moved into Bison territory again early in the fourth quarter, Green dashed through a gaping hole on the left side of the offensive line and found the end zone for the first time this season on a 25-yard run but the point after attempt failed to make the score 27-18.

Over the remainder of the contest, Gallaudet was able to pull back to within two points late in the fourth quarter before the Pride defense stepped up big once again to kill another Bison drive and secure the victory.

“Today was a big win for our program,” Head Coach Greg Crum said. “We turned to a freshman quarterback in the first half and he catapulted our offense and gave us some great opportunities.

“Our defense played lights out and was able to come up with a big stop late in the fourth quarter to get us into victory formation. Gallaudet did a good job of mixing things up and keeping us on our toes, hats off to them.”

Williams finished the day with 116 yards passing with one touchdown to go along with 52 yards rushing and two touchdowns. Green III rushed the ball 10 times for 63 yards and Atkinson finished the day with a team-high 54 yards receiving.

Juwarren Byrd finished with a game-high 13 tackles, including one sack. Cornelius Bailey and Jahmarr Thompson combined for 16 tackles.

The Pride will return to action Saturday when they host the Cougars of Averett University.

Women’s Golf Opens Play At Randolph-Macon Invitational

ASHLAND, Va. – The Greensboro College women’s golf team opened play at the 2019 Randolph-Macon College Fall Invitational Saturday.

The two-day event is being held at the par-71 Hanover Country Club.

Matti Moore led the Pride over the first 18 holes and sits in 26th heading into Sunday’s final round. Addison Fain and Alicia Dunlap are both one stroke behind their Pride teammate and are tied for 27th.

Mary Lyle Frye (34th) and Hailey Preslar (35th) are also competing for the Pride team score while Lakyn Atwood (33rd) is competing as an individual.

The Pride women will close out the two-day event Sunday.

Volleyball Tops Pfeiffer To Secure Conference Tri-Match Split

MISENHIEMER, N.C. – The Greensboro College volleyball team split their first USA South Athletic Conference tri-match of the season Saturday at Pfeiffer University.

The Pride fell against the Angels of Meredith College 3-1 to open the day before topping the host Falcons in five sets, 3-2.

Against Meredith, Greensboro dropped the opening two sets by scores of 25-23 and 25-14 before rebounding to win Set 3 26-24 to send the match into the fourth. In the final set, Greensboro battled hard but came up short, falling by a 25-17 score.

Hailey Stout and Sarah Egbers both had 11 kills in the loss while Dixie Faulk and Olivia Norris passed for 10 assists each. Carly Uhlir finished with a team-high 15 digs.

Following their loss to the Angels, Greensboro dropped the opening set against Pfeiffer before taking a 2-1 lead by winning the next two sets by scores of 25-20 and 25-23. However, the Falcons were able to win Set 4, 25-19, to send the match into a decisive fifth set.

In the final set, Greensboro jumped ahead early and went on to secure the victory with a 15-9 win.

Stout once again led the Pride with 15 kills while Uhlir had 12. Sarah Oakes finished the match with four blocks.

“We had a solid day against two strong teams,” Head Coach Kevin Troup said. “We obviously would like to have walked away from today with a sweep of conference competition but we have a good handle on our strengths and weaknesses. We know what we need to focus on in practice.”

The Pride will return to action Tuesday when they host Emory & Henry College in a non-conference showdown.

Men’s Soccer Holds On Down Stretch To Top Averett 4-3 On Homecoming

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Greensboro College men’s soccer team held off a late surge by the Cougars of Averett University Saturday to pick a 4-3 win in a USA South Athletic Conference showdown.

Averett took a one-goal lead in the 23rd minute before Jordy Briceno collected a rebound off a shot and placed it into the top corner of the goal to tie the game. Just four minutes later, Briceno scored once again, following an assist from Darli Mihindou, to give Greensboro a 2-1 halftime lead.

Greensboro then had a few opportunities in the first three minutes of the second half before Gerardo Peraza found the top right corner of the goal following a beautiful set of passing from Briceno and Mihindou.

Following the goal, the Pride continued to apply pressure on the Cougar back line and Peraza struck once again to push the advantage to 4-1 with 36 minutes remaining.

However, Averett tallied two goals over the final 23 minutes to pull within one goal but the Greensboro defense was able to hold strong down the stretch to secure the victory.

“I am happy that we came away with a positive result today,” Head Coach Tony Falvino said. “I thought we created some very good chances but we need to be more clinical in front of goal. We also need to be more consistent thru the entire game.”

Greensboro held the ball in their offensive third for much of the game and out shot Averett by a 26-6 mark with 13 shots being on goal. Remy Brezault earned the win in goal.

The Pride men will return to action Tuesday when they briefly step out of conference play to host the Marlins of Virginia Wesleyan College at 4 p.m.

Schnabl’s Late Goal Vaults Pride Women To Conference Opening Victory Over Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Logan Schnabl found the back of the net in the 87th minute to propel the Greensboro College women’s soccer team past the Spirits of Salem College in their conference opener Saturday 2-1.

After playing the first 45 minutes scoreless, Greensboro struck for the game’s first goal in the 52nd minute. Following a foul inside of the 18-yard box, Anna Rae Porcelli hit the back of the net on a penalty kick to give Greensboro a one-goal lead.

However, Salem found the equalizer in the 80th minute to set up the exciting finish.

With the score tied, Greensboro was awarded a corner kick and was able to capitalize on the opportunity. Devin D’Agostin was able to swing the ball into the box and find Keeley Catarineau. Following one touch, Catarineau found Schnabl for the game-winning goal.

“Job well done to the girls for getting the win to open conference play,” Head Coach Jordan May said. “It was a tough and physical match but we were able to rally behind one another and grit it out as a team. I am proud of how the girls responded positively after being scored on with 10 minutes remaining and were able to put another one in the back of the net.”

Kelsey Emrich earned the victory in goal and recorded three saves.

The Pride women will return to action Tuesday when they travel to Averett University.