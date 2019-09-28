Guilford College Volleyball Quakers Fall 3-0 To Randolph-Macon and Virginia Wesleyan

ASHLAND, Va. – The Guilford College volleyball team traveled to Randolph-Macon College for an Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) quad match Saturday. The Quakers fell to host Randolph-Macon, 3-0 (25-22, 25-22, 25-15), and Virginia Wesleyan University, 3-0 (25-18, 25-17, 25-10).

The first matchup of the day between Guilford and Randolph-Macon (10-3, 2-0 ODAC) was close from the start with the Yellow Jackets taking both the first and second sets by scores of 25-22.

Randolph-Macon secured the third set, 25-15, to earn the 3-0 match victory.

Leading Guilford offensively was Cam Blankenship with 10 kills. Tina Eucker added 18 assists while Bryce Smith had a team-high 14 digs.

Grace Parker notched 11 kills on .364 hitting for Randolph-Macon. Angela Tender recorded a match-high 28 assists and Madison Warlick paced the team in digs with 19.

Guilford (9-6, 3-1 ODAC) concluded the day with a 3-0 loss to Virginia Wesleyan (15-4, 6-0 ODAC).

The Quakers saw eight kills from Christian Ritter, while Blankenship and Jasmine Gaines were close behind with six and five kills, respectively. Eucker led the team in both assists (22) and digs (11) for her fifth double-double of the season.

Greta Cross led the Marlins with nine kills on .467 hitting throughout the match. Meghan Wood paced the team in assists with 15 and Alyssa Taylor added 12 digs.

Guilford is back in action Wednesday, October 2 for a 7:00 p.m. ODAC match against Roanoke in Ragan-Brown Field House.