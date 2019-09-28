High School Football Friday Night Finish:Some of our games did not get Finished/Congrats to the Grimsley Whirlies on their (6-0) start/Colson Herndon ready for Motivational Speaking Tour

As crazy as it might sound, and even I might be crazy, but it has not been verified, this has been verified….

Several of our Friday night high school football games were never completed tonight…

Here’s what we have on the Burlington Williams at Eastern Guilford game….Eastern Guilford 42, Burlington Williams 14…Game called/halted with 6:32 remaining in the game…Not a Friday Night Finish….They are going to finish this game on Monday, at Tommy Grayson Stadium, on the Eastern Guilford campus…Conference game(Mid-Piedmont 3-A Conference) and nearly with a full quarter/period

left in the contest….

The EG-Williams game is the only game we have seen so far that was stopped and now it will resume at a later date/Monday…

Down at the Bill Slayton Stadium, at Southeast Guilford HS, the SEG Falcons topped the Asheboro Blue Comets, 51-21…This game between the Falcons and the Blue Comets was called/halted with 3:53 left to play, and this game is a final, and will not be resumed…

A rare regular season loss for the Reidsville Rams tonight, as the Rams fell to East Surry, 55-49….

That game got a lot of people’s attention and so did the Grimsley Whirlies winning on the road in the Triangle/near Raleigh….The final from the Whirlies’ road game was, Grimsley 47, Knightdale 33…Grimsley now (6-0) to start out the 2019 season, and set to host the Unbeaten East Forsyth Eagles next Friday night, at Jamieson Stadium…Congrats to the Whirlies on this fine start and this might be one of the best starts in school history…

We were over in Jamestown tonight, where the Ragsdale Tigers dropped a tough one, to the Spartans of Mount Tabor…The final score was Mount Tabor 30, Ragsdale 18, but a great second half run by the RHS Tigers, who trailed at halftime, 24-6…

Ragsdale battled back to cut the Mount Tabor lead to 24-18 and with a perfectly executed on-side kick, the Tigers had the football in Spartan territory with around 5 minutes to play in the game…Ragsdale could not get the ball to end zone again, although seniors Devan Boykin and Alston Hooker, gave it everything they had, just trying to get their Tigers, on top..

Couldn’t pull it off…But, I can tell you this, if Devan Boykin’s dad, Johnny Boykin, wanted Devan to run through a brick wall, Devan would go right at the brick wall and try to run through it, and if Devan didn’t grt through that brick wall, he would in turn ask his dad, who doubles as the Ragsdale Tigers head coach, Devan would ask his dad if he had any other ideas, and Devan Boykin would proceed to give himself up for his team….The younger Boykin has shown he will do anything to help his team…

As mentioned a number of times here at the site, it was “Brian Herndon Night” tonight at Ragsdale, a time to honor the former Ragsdale athletic director, teacher and coach and it was a heart-warming ceremony, held at halftime…

Brian Herndon’s two sons, Garrison and Colson, both played football at Ragsdale and they are recent graduates of East Carolina University. Brian Herndon beamed with pride with every mention of his family and that how the years that his boys were attending Ragsdale were some of his most enjoyable…They joined with family and friends on the field at Ragsdale’s Kenneth Miller Stadium tonight, to help recognize/honor Coach Brian Herndon, for his 30 years of service to education and athletics, at Ragsdale High School…

Brian Herndon’s son Colson spoke this evening during the ceremony and Colson was one of the stars of the show/ceremony, if you ask me…Colson drove home key points, just he used to do when he was driving the Ragsdale Tigers team down the field, as he was quarterbacking the RHS Tigers to numerous victories, and on-field success…

Colson got the crowd fired up and he spoke from the heart, as he described how his dad, Brian Herndon, had been a true friend and a decicated father to him(Colson) and his brother Garrison…

With the work turned by Colson Herndon tonight, he should make his next stop on the Motivational Speaking Tour….Colson really put it out there tonight, and it was as he was holding nothing back…It was like it was testimonial time at a Billy Graham Crusade, and Colson Herdon was giving us the values of John 3:16, instead of the customary Steve Austin 3:16, and Colson was on the money…

But Colson was following in his dad Brian Herndon’s footsteps…Colson was leading by example…Colson wasn’t jamming or cramming insights down our throats, he was letting his actions tell the story, in true Brian Herndon fashion…

Colson Herndon, a fine example of father-and-son leadership, and a very nice touch on this special night at Ragdale High School…Colson was on the money, and we might just have to say, he was the money man this evening at Miller Stadium, there in Jamestown…This was a great day to a Tiger!!! And this was great night for the Diamond R….Props to Brian Herndon and his family and props to Colson Herndon, a job well done, and you did a great job representing what the Hern-dones have done over the years, at the Diamond R….

Some of the key numbers from the Ragsdale-Mount Tabor game…

Alston Hooker 4 carries for 22 yards and one touchdown…

Dominic Armwood 14 carries for 53 yards…

Devan Boykin 6 carries for 17 yards…

Tyrell Carmichael 6 carries for 16 yards…

Hooker goes 10-23 passing for 133 yards/2 TD’s/1 INT.

Boykin goes 3-5 passing for 32 yards

Boykin with 5 receptions for 101 yards

(Game numbers courtesy of Don Tilley, with the Tilley Tally and Totals.)

**********Steak and Shake Player of the Game Devan Boykin**********

Andy’s Picks Tonight:

(11-1)

FINAL

Grimsley (6-0) – 47

Knightdale (5-1) – 33

…..Winner

FINAL

Highland Springs (5-0) – 39

Page (1-5) – 7

…..Winner

FINAL

Smith (1-5) – 0

Raleigh Wakefield (4-2) – 43

…..Winner

FINAL

Asheboro (1-4) – 21

Southeast Guilford (3-3) – 51

…..Winner

FINAL

Northeast Guilford (3-2) – 28

Eastern Alamance (5-0) – 42

…..Winner

6:32 4Q Suspended Lightning – Monday Resume Schedule Tentatively

Burlington Williams (3-2) – 14

Eastern Guilford (2-3) – 42

…..Winner, so far….

FINAL

South Iredell (2-4) – 6

Dudley (5-1) – 40

…..Winner

FINAL

Mount Tabor (3-3) – 30

Ragdale (2-4) – 18

…..Loser

FINAL

McMichael (0-5) – 0

Northern Guilford (4-1) – 49

….Winner

FINAL

Jordan Matthews (1-5) – 8

High Point Andrews (4-1) – 59

…..Winner

FINAL

High Point Christian Academy (5-1) – 49

Asheville School (1-5) – 0

…..Winner

FINAL

Bishop McGuinness (1-5) – 7

Bartlett Yancey (6-0) – 50

…..Winner

Games coming up next week…

East Forsyth at Grimsley

West Forsyth at Page

Northern Guilford at Northeast Guilford

Southwest Guilford vs. High Point Andrews at Simeon Stadium

Western Guilford at Graham

Ragsdale at Glenn

Eastern Guilford at Southwestern Randolph

Southern Guilford at Burlington Williams

WS Reagan at Northwest Guilford

High Point Central at WS Reynolds

Dudley OFF

Smith OFF

Southeast Guilford OFF