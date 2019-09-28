High School Football Saturday Morning Rewind:A look back at last night’s games

Let’s begin our look back at last night’s high school football games, as we Rewind the games’ names, numbers and info from our Guilford County teams…Time to keep it to the basics and let the CLICKS do the talking on this one….

CLICK HERE for Grimsley at Knightdale from Joe Sirera, with the News and Record’s HSXtra section…

“It was good to get momentum early for sure, especially on the road. … Some of the penalties were effort penalties, which I can live with. I don’t like the boneheaded stuff, like jumping offsides and stuff like that. … It seemed like things got out of sync a little bit in the fourth quarter due to some injuries and some substitutions, but you don’t ever want to finish like that no matter who’s in the game. You want to finish clean and sharp. That’s the standard we’ve set for ourselves. We played hard for 48 minutes at a tough place to play.” — Darryl Brown, Grimsley coach

(Four TD receptions for Grimsley Tight End Lawson Albright.)

CLICK HERE for South Iredell at Dudley, from Tim Nash at the News and Record and HSXtra…..

“We are getting there. We have stuff to work on, but the effort is there. We just have to minimize the mistakes. We can’t keep making these same mistakes as the season goes on.” – Dudley head coach Stephen Davis.

CLICK HERE for Burlington Williams at Eastern Guilford, from David Kehrli at the Burlington Times-News, and this game will be continued/completed on Monday, with EG up 35-7…

CLICK HERE for Eastern Alamance over Northeast Guilford with Adam Smith, from the Burlington Times-News….

At least one major bright spot for Northeast Guilford:Trevon Hester’s 163 rushing yards and two touchdowns fueled Northeast Guilford…

CLICK HERE for Mount Tabor at Ragsdale, from Philip Deutsch at the News and Record and with HSXtra….

CLICK HERE for J.P. Mundy at the News and Record/HSXtra for Highland Springs, Virginia at Page…

CLICK HERE for Jim Sands with Rockingham County now, a branch of the News and Record and this Click looks at East Surry visiting Reidsville and the Cardinals topping the Rams, 55-49 and just look at some of the numbers from this contest…From an offensive standpoint, this had to be the “Game of the Night” in North Carolina last evening…..Back-and-forth game that finally finished at around 11:15pm…

East Surry

• Quarterback Jefferson Boaz 25-35-1, 474 yards, 5 TDs

• Stephen Gosnell 11 receptions, 262 yards; 11 carries, 103 rushing, including five touchdowns

Reidsville

• Quarterback Kyle Pinnix was 21-36-2, 330 yards, 6 TDs

• Wide receiver Auldon Edwards had 4 catches for 110 yards and running back Lionel Long had 21 carries for 156 yards