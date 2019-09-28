Virginia’s #1 Highland Springs bounces to Page and sinks the Pirates 39-7

Greensboro, NC

By DJ Wagner for Greensboro Sports

Highland Springs Springers, who came into the game ranked #1 in the state of Virginia and #103 nationally by MaxPreps.com with a 4-0 record, traveled the three plus hours from Richmond to take on the Page Pirates who continue to slump through the season at 1-4.

This game was over early as Highland Springs had control by the half and dominated 39-7 over the Page Pirates.

Now to the game:

The Pirates won the opening toss and decided to receive and their first drive went great as they dinked and dunked their way down the field on a 66 yard drive that went 15 plays, but on fourth and six from the Springers 10 they had to settle for a FG attempt which was blocked by Suirad Ware of the Springers and with 5:20 to go in the first it was still 0-0.

Highland Springs took over at their 20 and it only took three plays to go 80 yards, with Jamaareh Jones connecting with Laquan Veney for 55 yards and the TD. The PAT went wide, so it was 6-0 Springers with 4:13 to go.

The Pirates next drive was a comedy of errors, as it had two positive plays, three negative plays and two that went nowhere, leading to a Pirates Punt

After the Springers got the ball back first it was Yakez Doggett and Aaron Bestman splitting a sack on Jones, but it was Jones to Veney for 33-yards for the first down. Jones then had the keeper for 21-yards and that is how we ended the first quarter with the Springers driving and leading 6-0.

The Springers continued the drive in the second, ending up scoring from 10 yards out as Jones connected with Veney again, this time the PAT was good, and after 9 plays and 59-yards it was 13-0 with 9:34 to go in the half.

The Pirates went three and out and on the punt it was Laquan Veney again, for his third TD of the night as he returned the punt 53-yards for the special teams TD, and with the PAT it was 20-0 Springers with 8:26 to go in the half.

Page shot itself in the foot on their next drive as after penalties by both teams on third and 11 from the Page 35 it was Alonza Barnett throwing an interception to Damond Harmon who returned it 45-yards for the TD, the PAT was good, and it was 27-0 with 4:44.

The Springers reeled off 21 points in 4:50 with the hat trick, one offensive TD, one defensive TD and one special teams TD.

Page had no luck moving the ball on the next drive and punted after going four and out. The Springers sprung right back taking it 64-yards in 9 plays including a 47 yard connection from Juwan Dent to Kerry King for 47 yards but the Page defense held up and held the Springers to a 27-yard FG by Jayden Alskeskie to make the score 30-0 with 27 seconds left in the half.

The second half the Springers basically put it into cruise control as they have in three of their previous games. They started the second half going 52 yards on 8 plays, including a nice 21-yard carry by Kalii Bradford but were stopped at the Page 1 and settled for an 18-yard FG from Alskeskie to make it 33-0 with 8:29 to go in the third.

Page tried to answer, driving 45-yards before Jaiel Melton lost a fumble on a run and turned it back over to the Springers. The Springers couldn’t do anything with it, losing yardage on the drive and on fourth down Springers had a bad snap on the punt and Dent was tackled at the Springers 9-yard line. The Pirates were finally able to answer, but they certainly made it interesting, losing 7 yards on first down thanks to a sack by Tavarus Short but eventually scored on the Alonza Barnett keeper from 12-yards out, the PAT was good and it was 33-7 Springers with 1:23 to go in the quarter.

Highland Springs got the ball back to finish the third and first it was Dent to Veney for 33-yards, a Jordan Jackson carry for 13 and finished with Jordan Jackson running it in from three-yards out, the PAT was missed again, so it was 39-7 Springers with 11:03 to go.

The Pirates tried to answer back, Paige connected with Cortez for 29, Melton had runs of 13 and 20-yards, but on fourth and two from the Springers 11 Paige overthrew Harry Richardson and turned the ball over on downs with 8:08 to go.

The Springers went to their third QB of the night and were unable to move the ball and had to punt. Barnett came back in as QB for Page on the next drive and five plays later was intercepted on a deep ball at the goal line by Jyshawn Jackson who returned it 40-yards for the Springers. They went four and out turning it over on downs and Page had the ball back with 2:12 to play. Jordan Dawkins got the carry on the second play and fumbled the ball back to the Springers as Jayden Thurman forced it and it was recovered by Corie Marable. With 1:35 left in the game the Springers could have taken a knee, but decided to run the ball, and Pierre Gresham broke off a 50-yard run, time eventually ran out two plays later.

The final score from Page was Highland Springs (5-0) 39 and the Page Pirates (1-5) 7.

The Pirates were outgained 396-220 in total offense and had four turnovers to zero for the Springers and it could have been a lot worse on the Pirates had the Springers not basically played second and third string a majority of the second half.

Laquan Veney was the star of the night for the Springers with 4 receptions for 131 yards and two TDs receiving, and the 53-yard punt return for his third TD of the night. Page had no answers for him.

Pierre Gresham led all rushers with 61 yards for the Springers while Jordan Jackson had 9 carries for 58 yards and a TD.

Starting QB Jamaareh Jones was 4-4 passing for 107 yards and 2 TDs for the Springers.

For the Pirates Javondre’ Paige was 7-16 for 87 yards and had 49 yards rushing on 9 carries, while Alonza Barnett was 4-9-2 for 28 yards, though Barnett did rush twice for 12 yards and the only TD for the Pirates.

It is back to the drawing board for the Pirates as they host West Forsyth who is 5-0 and coming off a bye week before starting conference play in two weeks. Do they have time to turn it around? We shall see.