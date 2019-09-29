College Baseball Prospects Camp on Tap for Monday

Prospects Camp on Tap for Monday

The HPT HiToms College Prospects Camp is set for Monday, September 30th at Historic Finch Field. Attended by college scouts from across the Carolinas and Virginia, the HiToms Prospects Camp is a great way for high school players to showcase their talents to Division 1, 2 and 3 coaches.

Based on a pro-tryout: 60 yard dash, infield/outfield session and live BP, the four hour camp is an affordable way to promote individual skills and learn the nuances of college recruiting.

Register Today at www.hitoms.com

