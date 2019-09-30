Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department’s Red Zone Football Results from September 26 and 28
**********Thursday, September 26**********
Midget Games
Lewis Center 19
Leonard Center 0
Windsor Center 27
Peeler Center 0
**********Saturday, September 28**********
Pee Wee Games
Lewis Center 19
Harvell Park Falcons 6
Warnersville Center 20
Brentwood Broncos 7
Mite Games
Brentwood Broncos 35
Glenwood Center 0
Leonard Center 13
Oakview Cowboys 12
Lewis Center 13
Harvell Park Falcons 0
Midget Game
Warnersville Center 41
Harvell Park Falcons 0
++++++++++Courtesy of Don Tilley, with the Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department++++++++++
