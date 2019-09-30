High School Football Games Coming Up This Week in and around Guilford County:Comments Coming in on East Forsyth at Grimsley game, What’s the Word???

Games coming this next week…All Kickoffs set for 7:30pm, unless otherwise noted….

East Forsyth(5-0) at Grimsley(6-0)

West Forsyth(5-0) at Page(1-5)

Northern Guilford(4-1) at Northeast Guilford(3-2)

Southwest Guilford(3-2) vs. High Point Andrews(4-1) at Simeon Stadium in High Point, N.C.

Western Guilford(3-2) at Graham(0-6)

Ragsdale(2-4) at Glenn(4-2)

Eastern Guilford(2-3) at Southwestern Randolph(2-4)

Southern Guilford(3-2) at Burlington Williams(3-2)

WS Reagan(5-0) at Northwest Guilford(2-3)

High Point Central(0-7) at WS Reynolds(2-3)

Charlotte Latin(5-0) at High Point Christian(5-1) 7pm

Dudley(5-1) OFF

Smith(1-5) OFF

Southeast Guilford(3-3) OFF

Bishop McGuinness(1-5) OFF

**********Comments/Thoughts coming in on East Forsyth at Grimsley(6-0) set for Jamieson Stadium, at 7:30pm….**********

Andy Durham said,

Any early predictions on what the score will be next Friday, when East Forsyth comes to Grimsley???

Whirlies said,

It’ll be Grimsley first real test all season, i say Grimsley 21 EF 35.

Gfan said,

Grimsley 35 EF 24

Gfan said,

Most folks said SEG then it was Knightdale was the first real test. So if we beat EF will HPC be the first real test? Grimsley is for real win or lose.

Whirlies said,

Anybody that seen knightdale schedule before Grimsley knew Knightdale hadn’t played anyone good, and everyone knew SE was all defense and they have no offense. Just being real

Page fan said,

I wish Grimsley would have played Dudley. That would be a good game. Who is the best team in Greensboro.

General Greene said,

Grimsley has risen once again and now squares off head to head with E. Forsyth in what should be the game of the YEAR for Triad high school football. The Whirlies have not been in this position since 2007 when they went to the 4A state title game falling to Greenville Rose. EF comes in as defending 4A state champs. With big game experience you have to favor the Eagles here. Grimsley gave up 33 pts to Knightdale yesterday so defense may be a concern the coaches need to address. No dog in this fight but gotta pull for the Guilford County team here. Limit the penalties and keep the East offense off the field and the Whirlies can take this one.

Page alum said,

Honestly Grimsley would beat Dudley.

Page Fan said,

We’ll we will never know. No disrespect but Dudley is the top dog in Greensboro.

Southeast Guilford has Talent said,

East Forsyth IS a real test for Grimsley. That isn’t exaggerating or being petty.

Gary C. said,

East Forsyth is the Hunted and Grimsley is the hunter. East Forsyth they are the proven Champions.

Whirlie Voice said,

Don’t see a big edge going to either EF or Grimsley. Run and Pass games seem equitable, but Grimsley defense has come with big plays so far this year. Turnovers and coaching probably will be the litmus tests for this contest. Whirlies 20-14.

Whirlies were blown out last year in the regular season, then gave the Eagles all they wanted in the playoffs, with both games being played in K-vegas. Whirlies will come for retribution at Jamieson.

Spencer Dixon said,

Don’t know much about EF other than they are the defending State Champs. I have seen Grimsley first hand and they are good. That coaching staff has done a great job over that last few years to build strong program.

I am betting that it will be a good game for sure but, in the immortal words of The 16 Time World Champion Ric Flair – “To be the MAN you have to beat the MAN, Whooo!”

Look forward to hearing about this one.

Gfan said,

I think we can all finally say…Grimsley is for real this year. Next week is going to be fun to watch against East Forsyth. Probably the last close game until the playoffs.

Southeast Guilford has Talent said,

Close game……..we will see. East Forsyth should be much more of a complete team than any other team that Grimsley has faced all season.

Gfan said,

I’m just saying maybe East Forsyth should consider their first real test will be this weekend. The state championship they won was last year Beating Page and similar teams as it turns out is not much to brag about this year.

Southeast Guilford has Talent said,

Based on records East Forsyth has been tested. East Forsyth beat Mount Tabor 24-9 I believe. Mount Tabor lost to West Forsyth 28-0. That being the case we know what West Forsyth did to Dudley early in the season and I went to that game. I was also at the SE vs Grimsley game. And the Dudley vs SE game. Consider East Forsyth a test……a big test.

Gfan said,

I agree. East Forsyth will be tested this week.

Jimmy whichard said,

Grimsley will lose pretty handily to east fo

Just saying said,

East Forsyth is a joke! They act like they’re the 2nd coming of Mallard Creek when they play NOBODY! Grimsley will show they are for real and smack those Eagles all the way back to KVegas. Btw, if East has 7 turnovers like they did against Tabor Grimsley wins by 40. Nuff said!