Local Sports Scores(9/30/19) from Monday with Page Pirates’ Women’s Tennis Team Metro 4-A Conference Champions, led by Coach Hogewood

Expectation. The standard. Tradition.

Proud of this team. Love the way they compete and have fun day in and day out. It’s not always perfect, but they have always bounced back and found a way. That’s what champions do….Team(24-0) since 2017…2019 Metro 4-A Conference Champions…Coach by Robert Hogewood, son of former WFMY Sportscaster and ACC Sports announcer Mike Hogewood…Mike and Robert used to share roles in the WFMY weekly feature, “Mike’s Big Ole’ Fish”….

Girls Varsity Golf

Grimsley High School: 136

Multiple Opponents: 148

Girls Varsity Field Hockey

Mount Tabor HS: 2, Grimsley High School: 0

Girls Junior Varsity Field Hockey

Mount Tabor HS: 2, Grimsley High School: 0