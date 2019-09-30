Local Sports Scores(9/30/19) from Monday with Page Pirates’ Women’s Tennis Team Metro 4-A Conference Champions, led by Coach Hogewood
Page Women’s Tennis
most of the details here are from Twitter…Some from GreensboroSports.com…
Page Women’s Tennis on Twitter:
Expectation. The standard. Tradition.
Proud of this team. Love the way they compete and have fun day in and day out. It’s not always perfect, but they have always bounced back and found a way. That’s what champions do….Team(24-0) since 2017…2019 Metro 4-A Conference Champions…Coach by Robert Hogewood, son of former WFMY Sportscaster and ACC Sports announcer Mike Hogewood…Mike and Robert used to share roles in the WFMY weekly feature, “Mike’s Big Ole’ Fish”….
Girls Varsity Golf
Grimsley High School: 136
Multiple Opponents: 148
Girls Varsity Field Hockey
Mount Tabor HS: 2, Grimsley High School: 0
Girls Junior Varsity Field Hockey
Mount Tabor HS: 2, Grimsley High School: 0
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.