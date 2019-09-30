Post 53 Greensboro Red Wings to hold Baseball Workout at Eastern Guilford HS on Saturday October 12

Post 53 Greensboro Red Wings American Legion Baseball:

**********ATTN all high school baseball players in the Greensboro area: We will host a workout on Sat 10/12 from 2-4pm at Eastern Guilford HS. If you are interested in developing as a player by playing with & against future college players without spending thousands of $ come check us out…**********

@post53redwings

If you can’t make it to our workout on 10/12, please email us at post53redwings@gmail.com with your name, date of birth, school, position and best contact info.