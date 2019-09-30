Post 53 Greensboro Red Wings to hold Baseball Workout at Eastern Guilford HS on Saturday October 12
Post 53 Greensboro Red Wings American Legion Baseball:
**********ATTN all high school baseball players in the Greensboro area: We will host a workout on Sat 10/12 from 2-4pm at Eastern Guilford HS. If you are interested in developing as a player by playing with & against future college players without spending thousands of $ come check us out…**********
Post 53 Red Wings
@post53redwings
If you can’t make it to our workout on 10/12, please email us at post53redwings@gmail.com with your name, date of birth, school, position and best contact info.
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.