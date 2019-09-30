Southeast Guilford High School Athletics for the Week of 9/30-10/4/19:Football Friday OFF this week
09/30/19 Monday Golf V Women’s H 4:00 PM Mid-Piedmont Conference @ Forest Oaks Forest Oaks CC
09/30/19 Monday Tennis V Women’s A 4:30 PM Burlington Williams
09/30/19 Monday Volleyball JV Women’s A 5:00PM Northern Guilford High School
09/30/19 Monday Volleyball V Women’s A 6:30 PM Northern Guilford High School
10/01/19 Tuesday Cross Country V Men & Women’s H 4:00 PM Mid-Piedmont Conference @ Hagan Stone
10/02/19 Wednesday Golf V Women’s H 4:00 PM TBA Forest Oaks CC
10/02/19 Wednesday Tennis V Women’s H 4:30 PM Southwestern Randolph High SE Tennis Courts
10/02/19 Wednesday Soccer JV Men’s H 5:00 PM Burlington Williams SE Soccer Facility
10/02/19 Wednesday Soccer V Men’s H 6:30 PM Burlington Williams SE Soccer Facility
10/03/19 Thursday Volleyball JV Women’s H 5:00PM Southern Alamance SE Gymnasium
10/03/19 Thursday Volleyball V Women’s H 6:30 PM Southern Alamance SE Gymnasium
10/05/19 Saturday Cross Country V Men&Women’s A 8:00 AM TBA Wendy’s Invitational@ McCalpine Park
