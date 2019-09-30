Sunday NFL Scoreboard(9/29/19)Shaq Thompson helping Carolina Panthers fans forget Thomas Davis/Kyle Allen handles role again, stepping in for Cam Newton/Local Pros in the NFL on Sunday
Sunday’s NFL Scores:
Carolina Panthers 16, Houston Texans 10
Panthers’ backup QB Kyle Allen 24-34/232 yards/0 TD’s/0 INT’s….Ran the offense effectively…Did have the fumbles, but had his key passes, like when he ducked J.J. Watt’s sack attempt and hit Jarius Wright upfield for a key first down…Christian McCaffrey with 93 yards rushing and 1 TD…McCaffrey with 10 receptions for 86 yards and super grab, as he laid out and hauled in a pass that he tipped three times, before he secured the crucial first down toss, from Allen..These Shaq Thompson numbers jump off the page at you…Thompson with 12 Tackles/7 Solo Tackles/1 Sack/1 Tackle for a Loss/1 Pass Deflection/1 Quarterback Hit..Crazy-good defensive day for Shaq Thompson…
New England 16, Buffalo 10
Tennessee 24, Atlanta 10
Tampa Bay 55, LA Rams 40
New Giants 24, Washington 3
New Orleans 12, Dallas 10
Kansas City 34, Detroit 30
Jacksonville 26, Denver 24
Seattle 27, Arizona 10
Chicago 16, Minnesota 6…Tarik Cohen(N.C. A&T) with 5 rushes for 11 yards/2 receptions for 7 yards and 1 TD…1 Punt return for 16 yards…115 Total Yards for Cohen this season and 1 TD…
Cleveland 40, Baltimore 25….Larry Ogunjobi(Ragsdale HS) with 4 Tackles/4 Solos/1 Sack/1 TFL/1 QB Hit for the Browns….
Oakland 31, Indianapolis 24…Eric Ebron(Smith HS) with 1 reception for 48 yards/1 TD…Season 8 receptions/128 yards/2 TD’s for the Colts..
LA Chargers 30, Miami 10…Keenan Allen(Northern Guilford HS) with 5 receptions for 48 yards…Season 452 yards/34 receptions/3 TD’s..For the Chargers…
**********Cincinnati Bengals(0-3) at the Pittsburgh Steelers(0-3) on Monday night..LB Germaine Pratt(High Point Central HS/N.C. State) with the Bengals…
Emmanuel Moseley(Dudley Panthers) DB with the San Francisco 49ers, and the 49ers are OFF this week…
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.