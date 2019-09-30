Sunday NFL Scoreboard(9/29/19)Shaq Thompson helping Carolina Panthers fans forget Thomas Davis/Kyle Allen handles role again, stepping in for Cam Newton/Local Pros in the NFL on Sunday

Sunday’s NFL Scores:

Carolina Panthers 16, Houston Texans 10

Panthers’ backup QB Kyle Allen 24-34/232 yards/0 TD’s/0 INT’s….Ran the offense effectively…Did have the fumbles, but had his key passes, like when he ducked J.J. Watt’s sack attempt and hit Jarius Wright upfield for a key first down…Christian McCaffrey with 93 yards rushing and 1 TD…McCaffrey with 10 receptions for 86 yards and super grab, as he laid out and hauled in a pass that he tipped three times, before he secured the crucial first down toss, from Allen..These Shaq Thompson numbers jump off the page at you…Thompson with 12 Tackles/7 Solo Tackles/1 Sack/1 Tackle for a Loss/1 Pass Deflection/1 Quarterback Hit..Crazy-good defensive day for Shaq Thompson…

New England 16, Buffalo 10

Tennessee 24, Atlanta 10

Tampa Bay 55, LA Rams 40

New Giants 24, Washington 3

New Orleans 12, Dallas 10

Kansas City 34, Detroit 30

Jacksonville 26, Denver 24

Seattle 27, Arizona 10

Chicago 16, Minnesota 6…Tarik Cohen(N.C. A&T) with 5 rushes for 11 yards/2 receptions for 7 yards and 1 TD…1 Punt return for 16 yards…115 Total Yards for Cohen this season and 1 TD…

Cleveland 40, Baltimore 25….Larry Ogunjobi(Ragsdale HS) with 4 Tackles/4 Solos/1 Sack/1 TFL/1 QB Hit for the Browns….

Oakland 31, Indianapolis 24…Eric Ebron(Smith HS) with 1 reception for 48 yards/1 TD…Season 8 receptions/128 yards/2 TD’s for the Colts..

LA Chargers 30, Miami 10…Keenan Allen(Northern Guilford HS) with 5 receptions for 48 yards…Season 452 yards/34 receptions/3 TD’s..For the Chargers…

**********Cincinnati Bengals(0-3) at the Pittsburgh Steelers(0-3) on Monday night..LB Germaine Pratt(High Point Central HS/N.C. State) with the Bengals…

Emmanuel Moseley(Dudley Panthers) DB with the San Francisco 49ers, and the 49ers are OFF this week…