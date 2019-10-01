Contest Winners – High School and Pro Picks
High School Week #06 – September 27, 2019
Debra Harrison (tie-breaker) – Tough Week as it was VERY CLOSE with 2 perfect score and most everyone missing one or two games. Our Tie-Breaker was a Trick Question: Total points of an earlier game. Few people noticed.
NFL Picks Week # 04 – September 29, 2019 – Brownies
Brad Curtis (by Tie-Breaker) – NFL seems to be a little harder as most folks missed 4 or more.
High School Picks Contest resumes Wednesday.
NFL Picks Contest resumes Friday.
