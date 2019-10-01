Elon Women’s Cross Country Ranked Eighth in USTFCCCA Regional Poll

NEW ORLEANS – Coming off an impressive showing at the UVA Panorama Farms Invitational, the Elon University women’s cross country team earned a top-10 ranking in the latest Southeast Regional poll as released by the United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA).

USTFCCCA Release

The maroon and gold women went from being unranked in the regional poll to eighth after its performance this past week. The eighth position is the highest regional ranking for the program during the regular season since being ranked ninth in 2016. Elon was also the highest-ranked team from the Colonial Athletic Association in the poll.

Elon finished fourth at the UVA Panorama Farms in its most recent meet last Friday, Sept. 27. The Phoenix tied with Kentucky with 143 points and saw senior Scolasticah Kemei set a new school-record in the 6K.

Prior to the UVA Panorama Farms Invite, Elon had won team titles at its home meet, the Elon Opener on Aug. 30, and also at the JMU Invitational on Sept. 14 to start its season. Kemei won individualist honors at both races and was named the USTFCCCA National Runner of the Week for her performance at the Elon Opener.

Elon returns to action at the Royals XC Challenge on Oct. 11, in Charlotte, N.C.