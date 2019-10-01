Elon’s Kemei Garners Third CAA Cross Country Weekly Honor

RICHMOND, N.C. – Senior Scolasticah Kemei of the Elon University women’s cross country team was named the Colonial Athletic Association Women’s Cross Country Runner of the Week for the third time as announced by the league office on Tuesday, Oct. 1.

Kemei received her third weekly award based on her performance at the UVA Panorama Farms Invitational last Friday, Sept. 27. The Eldoret, Kenya, native set a new school-record in the women’s 6K with her time of 20:44 at the meet and was sixth overall in the race. Kemei’s time helped the Phoenix finished fourth overall at the UVA Panorama Farms Invitational with 143 points.

Elon will compete next at the Royals XC Challenge on Friday, Oct. 11, in Charlotte, N.C.