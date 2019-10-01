Guilford County Stats and Numbers Following Week #6 of the 2019 High School Football Season:New Rushing Leader this week in Quan Nora(Grimsley HS) and new Passing Leader in Kamell Smith(Eastern Guilford HS)

**********Looking at those Stats and Numbers after Week #6 of the 2019 High School Football Season…..***********

(Always looking to get more/new stats and numbers in here.)

*****Rushers now with over 200 yards, and where Team Stats have been provided at MaxPreps…*****

Rushing:

Quan Nora(Grimsley High School) 768 yards on 118 carries with 10 TD’s…6.5 yards per carry and 153.6 yards per game….5 Games….

Dante Bovian(Western Guilford HS) with 726 yards on 89 carries with 9 TD’s…8.1 yards per carry and 145.5 yards per game…

Chris Zellous(Grimsley HS) with 625 yards on 74 carries, with 7 TD’s…8.4 yards per carry and 104.2 yards per game…

Trevon Hester(Northeast Guilford HS) with 575 yards on 106 carries with 4 TD’s….5.4 yards per carry and 115.0 yards per game…

Jalen Fairley(Southeast Guilford HS) with 527 yards on 75 carries, with 4 TD’s…4.0 yards per carry and 105.4 yards per game….

Myles Crisp(Southern Guilford HS) 38 carries for 489 yards with 5 TD’s…12.9 yards per carry and 97.8 yards per game…

Hezekiah Newby(Eastern Guilford HS) with 463 yards on 65 carries with 4 TD’s….7.1 yards per carry and 92.6 yards per game…

Derron McQuitty(Southeast Guilford HS) with 432 on 79 carries rushing yards and 4 TD’s…5.5 per carry and 72.0 yards per game…

Carson Cassetty(Northwest Guilford HS) with 415 yards rushing on 82 carries with 6 TD’s…5.1 yards per carry and 83.0 yards a game rushing….

Jeiel Melton(Page HS) with 389 yards rushing on 80 carries, with 2 TD’s…4.9 yards per carry and 64.8 yards per game..

Parren Johnson(High Point Central HS) with 375 yards on 71 carries and 2 TD’s…5.3 yards per carry and 62.5 yards per game…

Marlon Darby(Dudley HS) with 356 yards on 43 carries and 2 TD’s…8.3 yards per carry and 59.3 yards per game….

Alston Hooker(Ragsdale HS) with a total of 309 rushing yards and one rushing TD for the Ragsdale Tigers…

Jahmier Slade(Dudley HS) with 289 yards on 47 carries, with 1 TD…6.1 per carry and 57.8 yards per game…

Branson Adams(Dudley HS) with 288 yards on 27 carries, with 6 TD’s…10.7 yards per carry and 48.0 yards per game…

Jordan Wilson(Southern Guilford HS) with 279 yards on 46 carries, with 2 TD’s…6.1 yards per carry and 55.8 yards per game…

Zephaniah Cole(Eastern Guilford HS) with 272 yards on 44 carries, with 3 TD’s….6.2 yards per carry and 45.3 yards per game….

Brian Anderson(High Point Central HS) with 267 yards on 45 carries and 2 TD’s…5.9 yards per carry and 66.8 yards per game….

Pedro Moreno(High Point Christian Academy) with 256 yards on 26 carries and 4 TD’s…9.8 yards per carry and 42.7 yards per game…

Milan Summers(Dudley HS) with 248 yards on 22 carries, with 11.3 yards per carry and 41.3 yards per game…

Myles Smith(Dudley HS) with 231 yards rushing on 25 carries and 1 TD…9.2 yards per carry and 38.5 yards per game…

Desmond Thompson(Southern Guilford HS) with 208 yards rushing on 33 carries, with 1 TD…6.3 yards per carry and 52.0 yards per game…

Nyles Mosley(Northern Guilford HS) with 191 yards on 43 carries and 1 TD…4.4 yards per carry and 47.8 yards per game..

Javondre Paige(Page HS) with 222 yards on 56 carries, with O TD’s…4.0 yards per carry and 37.0 yards per game…

*****Passers with over 200 yards, where Team Stats are available…*****

Passing:

Kamell Smith(Eastern Guilford HS) with 1,071 yards, going 81-153 passing, 10 TD’s/8 INT./52.9% passes completed and 178.5 yards per game..

Luke Homol(High Point Christian Academy) going 61-105 for 1,005 yards for 16 TD’s/2 INT’s/58.1% of passes completed and 201 yards per game…

Javondre Paige(Page HS) with 787 yards, going 52-112, 7 TD’s/1 INT’s/46.4 % passes completed and 131.2 yards per game…

Alston Hooker(Ragsdale HS) with 767 yards passing, going 68-107, 8 TD’s/7 INT’s/63.5% on his passes…..

Robbie Boyd(Western Guilford HS) with 636 yards passing, going 43-88 passing, 4 TD/4 INT’s/48.9% passes completed and 123.3 yards per game…

Myles Crisp(Southern Guilford HS) 32-58 for 635 yards,with 5 TD’s/0 INT’s/55.2% of passes completed and 127.0 yards per game/Crisp 1,131 Total Yards

Micah Salmon(Northwest Guilford HS) 40-87 for 583 yards with 6 TD’s/5 INT/46.6% passes completed and 116.6 yards per game…

Chris Zellous(Grimsley HS) with 571 yards, going 41-75 for 13 TD’s/1 INT./54.7% of passes completed and 95.2 yards per game…Zellous with 1,196 Total Yards.

Jahmier Slade(Dudley HS) with 569 yards going 33-67 passing for 6 TD’s/2 INT/49.3.0% passes completed and 113.8 yards per game…

Walter Kuhlenkamp(Southeast Guilford HS) with 543 yards, going 51-101, 2 TD’s/5 INT’s/50.5% of passes completed and 90.5 yards per game…

Will Lenard(Northern Guilford HS) with 505 passing yards, going 48-88, 8 TD’s/3 INT’s/54.5% of passes completed, 126.3 yards per game…

Alonza Barnett(Page HS) with 410 yards, going 28-51 for 4 TD’s/3 INT./49.1% passes complete and 57.0 yards per game…

Glenn Bullock(High Point Central HS) with 366 yards, going 31-63 for 2 TD’s/6 INT’s/49.2% of passes completed and 91.5 yards per game…

Gavin Kuld(High Point Christian Academy) 12-21 for 335 yards for 6 TD’s/1 INT./57.1% of passes completed and 55.8 yards per game…

Manny Elliot(Dudley HS) 13-25 for 320 yards, with 3 TD’s/3 INT’s…52.0% on his passes and 64.0 yards per game….

Clayton Patterson(Northeast Guilford HS) with 285 yards passing, going 26-53/4 TD’s/5 INT’s/47.6% passes completed and 86 yards per game…

*****Receivers with over 175 yards, and where Team Stats are available…*****

Receivers:

John Saunders Jr.(High Point Christian Academy) with 30 receptions for 620 yards and 14 TD’s….

Brycen Thomas(High Point Christian Academy) with 21 receptions for 483 yards and 6 TD’s…

Mehki Wall(Dudley HS) with 19 receptions for 424 yards and 4 TD’s…

Brandon Thomas(Northwest Guilford HS) 16 receptions for 344 yards and 4 TD’s…

C.J. Crump(Page HS) with 11 receptions for 332 yards and 2 TD’s…

Antoine Shaw(Page HS) with 17 receptions for 243 yards and 0 TD’s…

Christian Smitherman(Eastern Guilford HS) with 17 receptions for 299 yards and 4 TD’s…

Damon Coleman(Eastern Guilford HS) with 22 receptions for 264 yards and 1 TD…

Lawson Albright(Grimsley HS) with 15 receptions for 219 yards and 8 TD’s…

Jalen Smith(Southern Guilford HS) with 14 receptions for 218 yards and 3 TD’s…

Amari Lee(Southern Guilford HS) with 16 receptions for 212 yards and 2 TD’s…

Jaquavion Mayo(Grimsley HS) with 12 receptions for 200 yards and 2 TD’s…

Jaden Hall(Northeast Guilford HS) with 9 receptions for 200 yards…

D’Jay Mobley(Eastern Guilford HS) with 19 receptions for 194 yards and 0 TD’s…

Michael Wyman(Dudley HS) with 13 receptions for 190 yards and 0 TD’s…