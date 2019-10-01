Kernodle Middle School Girls Volleyball (Big 7 Conference Champions)
The Kernodle Middle School Girls Volleyball team finished their undefeated season last night against Northwest Guilford to earn another Big 7 Conference Championship.
Team Members
Reagan Carlyle
Peyton Chodnyciecki
Eda Doganavsargil
Rachel Greeson
Abigail Heide
Ellek Hoskins
Julia Kalmerton
Morgan Lowman
Paige McLamb
Reese Miga
Jossalyn Perkins
Ruthie Richardson
Peyton Vernon
Sydney Whitman
**********Head Coach: Ashley Frye**********
Ursula D. Williams
Athletic Director
Kernodle Middle School
