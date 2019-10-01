Mihindou Tallies Two Second Half Goals To Vault Greensboro College Pride Men To 2-1 Soccer Victory Over Virginia Wesleyan

Mihindou Tallies Two Second Half Goals To Vault Pride Men To 2-1 Victory Over Virginia Wesleyan

from the Sports Information Department at Greensboro College(Wes Gullett)

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Greensboro College men’s soccer team defeated the Marlins of Virginia Wesleyan University Tuesday on Pride Field 2-1.

The Pride men out shot the Marlins over the first 45 minutes of play but were unable to get a goal to go into halftime tied at zero.

Following the half, the Pride got a golden opportunity in the 71st minute as they were awarded a free-kick from about 25 yards. Virginia Wesleyan set up a six-man wall just atop the 18-yard box but Darli Mihindou struck the ball with his left foot and bent the ball just inside of the left post, giving Greensboro a 1-0 lead.

However, Greensboro was called for a foul inside the box just over 10 minutes later and the Marlins knotted the score at one with a penalty-kick goal. Immediately following the Marlins goal, the Pride applied strong pressure on the Virginia Wesleyan defense before Mihindou stuck once again to regain a one-goal lead once again that they would not relinquish.

“It was good to get good win against an opponent who fought the whole game,” Head Coach Tony Falvino said. “We created good chances, which I am happy with, but we need to be more clinical and reward the hard work.

“All our efforts are now focused on conference play next with a though team in North Carolina Wesleyan ”

Remy Brezault was credited with his third win of the season in goal after making three saves. Jordy Briceno and Mihindou both finished with a team-high three shots on goal while Jovan Cotton had two.

The Pride men will return to action Saturday when they travel to N.C. Wesleyan College. For more information on Greensboro College men’s soccer, continue to follow www.greensborocollegesports.com.