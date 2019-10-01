New News and Record Top Ten High School Football Poll for this Week(9/30/19):Grimsley Whirlies hold down the Top Spot in this week’s poll

New News and Record Top Ten High School Football Poll for the Week of September 30….Compiled by News and Record/HSXtra staff writers Joe Sirera and Spencer Turkin, who vote along with area coaches……

CLICK HERE to see more Poll Details and as always, go to www.hsxtra.com…..

1. GRIMSLEY

Record: 6-0

Last week: T1

Friday: East Forsyth

T2. DUDLEY

Record: 5-1

Last week: 3

Next: Smith, Oct. 11

T2. REIDSVILLE

Record: 5-1

Last week: T1

Friday: Mount Airy

4. NORTHERN GUILFORD

Record: 4-1

Last week: 4

Friday: At No. 9 Northeast Guilford

5. SOUTHWEST GUILFORD

Record: 3-2

Last week: 5

Friday: At Andrews

6. SOUTHEAST GUILFORD

Record: 3-3

Last week: 8

Next: At Southern Alamance, Oct. 11

7. HIGH POINT CHRISTIAN

Record: 5-1

Last week: 7

Friday: Charlotte Latin

8. EASTERN GUILFORD

Record: 3-3

Last week: 10

Friday: At Southwestern Randolph

9. NORTHEAST GUILFORD

Record: 3-2

Last week: 6

Friday: No. 4 Northern Guilford

10. PAGE

Record: 1-5

Last week: 9

Friday: West Forsyth

ALSO RECEIVING VOTES (in order of votes received): Ragsdale (2-4), Southern Guilford (3-2), Andrews (4-1), Northwest Guilford (2-3), Western Guilford (3-2).