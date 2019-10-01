New News and Record Top Ten High School Football Poll for this Week(9/30/19):Grimsley Whirlies hold down the Top Spot in this week’s poll
New News and Record Top Ten High School Football Poll for the Week of September 30….Compiled by News and Record/HSXtra staff writers Joe Sirera and Spencer Turkin, who vote along with area coaches……
1. GRIMSLEY
Record: 6-0
Last week: T1
Friday: East Forsyth
T2. DUDLEY
Record: 5-1
Last week: 3
Next: Smith, Oct. 11
T2. REIDSVILLE
Record: 5-1
Last week: T1
Friday: Mount Airy
4. NORTHERN GUILFORD
Record: 4-1
Last week: 4
Friday: At No. 9 Northeast Guilford
5. SOUTHWEST GUILFORD
Record: 3-2
Last week: 5
Friday: At Andrews
6. SOUTHEAST GUILFORD
Record: 3-3
Last week: 8
Next: At Southern Alamance, Oct. 11
7. HIGH POINT CHRISTIAN
Record: 5-1
Last week: 7
Friday: Charlotte Latin
8. EASTERN GUILFORD
Record: 3-3
Last week: 10
Friday: At Southwestern Randolph
9. NORTHEAST GUILFORD
Record: 3-2
Last week: 6
Friday: No. 4 Northern Guilford
10. PAGE
Record: 1-5
Last week: 9
Friday: West Forsyth
ALSO RECEIVING VOTES (in order of votes received): Ragsdale (2-4), Southern Guilford (3-2), Andrews (4-1), Northwest Guilford (2-3), Western Guilford (3-2).
