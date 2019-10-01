Tuesday Night Sports Scoreboard(10/1/19):Northwest Guilford, Page, Grimsley and Ragsdale results
Boys Varsity Soccer:
Page 3, Ragsdale 0
from Robert Stutts, Guilford County Sports Driver
Girls Varsity Volleyball
Northwest Guilford HS: 3, Grimsley High School: 1
Junior Varsity Volleyball
Northwest Guilford HS: 2, Grimsley High School: 1
Boys Junior Varsity Soccer
Grimsley High School: 1, Northwest Guilford HS: 1
Boys Varsity Soccer
Northwest Guilford HS: 4, Grimsley High School: 0
