Associated Press Top Ten High School Football Polls for this Week:Grimsley #9 hosting #4 East Forsyth this Friday night(4-A’s)/Dudley Panthers #5 in the 3-A Poll

This week’s AP/Associated Press Top Ten High School Football Polls for this week….Grimsley, Dudley, East Forsyth, West Forsyth, Eastern Alamance, Randleman, Reidsville among the local teams on the lot this week, for your inspection…..Polls roll from the Charlotte Observer at www.charlotteobserver.com….You see the team’s ranking, the number of First Place votes if they got some, the team’s overall record, the total number of votes each team got this week and finally, where the team was ranked in the AP Poll in last week’s edition….For the Poll, let’s roll….

Class 4-A

1. Charlotte Myers Park (7) (5-0) 118 1

2. Charlotte Mallard Creek (4) (4-0-1) 111 4

3. Richmond County (2) (5-0) 110 3

4. East Forsyth (5-0) 84 5

5. Charlotte Vance (3-1) 74 2

6. Scotland County (5-0) 68 6

7. West Forsyth (5-0) 52 7

8. Wake Forest (5-1) 31 T8

9. Greensboro Grimsley (6-0) 22 10

10. Raleigh Leesville Road (5-0) 15 NR

Others receiving 10 or more points: Pfafftown Reagan 10.

Class 3-A

1. Weddington (12) (5-0) 136 1

2. Kings Mountain (2) (6-0) 125 2

3. Northwest Cabarrus (5-0) 101 3

4. Lee County (6-0) 83 4

5. Greensboro Dudley (5-1) 69 5

6. Charlotte Catholic (2-2) 57 6

7. Statesville (6-0) 56 7

8. Southern Nash (6-0) 44 9

9. Jacksonville (4-1) 31 8

10. Eastern Alamance (5-0) 20 NR

(tie) Clayton Cleveland (5-1) 20 10

Others receiving 10 or more points: Wilmington New Hanover 11.

Class 2-A

1. Shelby (9) (4-1) 125 3

2. Randleman (4) (5-0) 104 5

3. Reidsville (1) (5-1) 97 1

4. Elizabeth City Northeastern (4-1) 77 2

5. Lawndale Burns (4-1) 66 8

6. Wallace-Rose Hill (4-2) 58 6

7. SouthWest Edgecombe (4-1) 57 9

8. Burnsville Mountain Heritage (4-1) 48 4

9. Lenoir Hibriten (4-1) 44 10

10. Canton Pisgah (4-1) 26 NR

Others receiving 10 or more points: Clinton 15.

Class 1-A

1. Tarboro (11) (5-0) 137 1

2. East Surry (3) (6-0) 129 2

3. Edenton Holmes (5-0) 105 4

4. Mitchell County (6-0) 95 3

5. Robbinsville (6-0) 74 5

6. Murphy (5-1) 62 6

7. Swain County (5-0) 49 7

8. Polk County (5-0) 42 8

9. Princeton (5-0) 35 9

10. Mt. Airy (4-1) 18 10

Others receiving 10 or more points: None.

All Associated Press members in North Carolina are eligible to participate in the high school Football poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: Citizen-Times, Asheville; Hendersonville Times News, Hendersonville; The Times-News, Burlington; The Charlotte Observer, Charlotte; The Daily Advance, Elizabeth City; The Daily News, Jacksonville; The News Herald, Morganton; Mount Airy News, Mount Airy; North Carolina News Network, Raleigh; Daily Herald, Roanoke Rapids; The Salisbury Post, Salisbury; The Wilson Times, Wilson; Winston-Salem Journal, Winston-Salem; The Star- News, Wilmington.

