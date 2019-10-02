Carolina Cobras Announce Anthony Payton as New Head Coach

Greensboro, NC

(Courtesy D.J. Wagner, with Carolina Cobras)

The Carolina Cobras are announcing the hiring of the second head coach in Cobras history, former Massachusetts Pirates Head Coach Anthony Payton.

Payton comes to the Cobras with a strong offensive history. In his first year as offensive coordinator of the Pirates he led them to the #1 passing offense in both yards and yards per game, as well as yards per completion and attempt at 12.2 and 7.3 respectively.

In his first season as a head coach with the Pirates he went 8-6 in the regular season and came close to beating the Cobras in the first-round playoff game, coming up short 26-30. Massachusetts was also #3 in offensive and defensive scoring.

His coaching history goes back 27 years now, with this being his second head coach position, he was also Offensive Coordinator with both Portland of the AFL in 2016, and Spokane of the IFL in 2017.

He has a great offensive and defensive mind. He brings experience as a player in the AFL, AF2 and IFL as a wide receiver for nine years before coaching. He attended Kentucky Wesleyan College.

Stay tuned to www.CarCobras.com as we will have an interview up with Coach Payton soon.