Eastern Guilford High School Athletics Update(10/2/19)
**********Please note the following change due to the heat conditions today.**********
The away women’s golf match at Forest Oaks has been rescheduled for Thursday, Oct. 10- start time of 4:00 pm.
Randall Hackett
Athletic Director
Eastern Guilford High School
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.