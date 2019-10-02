Middle School Football Today in Guilford County Finals(10/2/190:Some big games in the County today with SWG at NWG a fierce battle

Middle School Football Finals and if you have a score for us, send it our way and it will get up and posted, ASAP…

Ferndale 34 Middle, Welborn 6

Ferndale(3-0)

:Northern Nighthawks 54, Mendenhall 0

NG(2-1)/Mendenhall(0-3)

Final from Roscoe Billings Stadium where you had the fierce battle of two Unbeatens with NWG hosting SWG, the Vikings vs. the Cowboys….

Northwest Guilford 26, Southwest Guilford 12

NWG(3-0)/SWG(2-1)

More on this game coming up and let’s see if we can get some scores rolling in here…

NWG-SWG game…End of First Quarter:NWG 6, SWG 0..Halftime:SWG 12, NWG 12…End of Third Quarter:NWG 20, SWG 12…Final:NWG 26, SWG 12

**********With around two minutes left in the First Quarter, NWG begins a drive that takes them down to the SWG 8-yard line after a 37-yard pass play from NWG QB Tanner Ballou to Trent Cloud…From the 8, Ballou goes to Taylor Branch on 4th down and the play results in a Touchdown, and after the two-point conversion run fails, your score is, NWG 6, SWG 0, with 2:26 left in the First Quarter…

End of First Quarter:NWG 6, SWG 0…

Early in the Second Quarter, Southwest Guilford gets right back in the game on a broken play, where the SWG Cowboys’ QB Corbin Wilson rolls to his right and somehow finds Darrius Hairston open, and the receiver takes off and runs 63 yards to the end zone for the Cowboy TD…The two point play is no good and we have ourselves a 6-6 tie ballgame, with 7:44 left in the Second Quarter..Wilson to Hairston and just like Ballou to Cloud and Branch, that would not be the last time we would those hookups today….Game now at SWG 6, NWG 6…

Then just like we just talked about, Wilson and Hairston from SWG connected again, and this time from 35 yards away and Hairston, just broke several tackles and took the ball to the house….The two-point runs fails and SWG now has the lead, 12-6 over Northwest Guilford…

But on the ensuing kickoff, Trent Cloud looks toward the Eastern skies and he takes that SWG kickoff back all the way, going right at 66 yards on the kickoff return for the touchdown…The two-point run is again unsuccessful, and with 31 seconds to play in the First Half, our score now reads, Northwest Guilford 12, Southwest Guilford 12…..#22 Ryan Debo, from Northwest Guilford, intercepts a Cowboy pass right at the close of the First Half, to keep that scored knotted at 12-12, going into the Halftime break, and it would end up being 1 of 2 key interceptions on the day, for Debo…Halftime:NWG and SWG at 12-12..

Northwest struck quickly to start the Second Half, as the Vikings got on the scoreboard at the 7:21 mark of the Third Quarter on a 57-yard pass play from Ballou to Cloud and then the NWG added the two points on the conversion attempt, with a pass from Ballou to Taylor Branch….NWG now on top to stay and the Vikings lead the Cowboys, 20-12…End of the Third Quarter and that remains your score, NWG 20, SWG 12…

In the fourth and final quarter, NWG sewed the game up on a Pick Six by Corbett Pietsch, that’s the LB Pietsch and he helped his Vikes, put the game out of reach…The Pick by Pietsch went to the NWG Field House, but the two-point pass play was not good and with 6:19 left to play in the game, NWG is on top of the SWG Cowboys, 26-12….To put the finishing touches on this game today, NWG’s Ryan Debo made it interception #2 of the afternoon for him, when he picked off the SWG pass with just around a minute forty-five left in this contest…

NWG goes on to win this game 26-12 and the NWG Vikings will be at Southeast Guilford, to face the Falcons, next Tuesday..An exciting game between the Cowboys and the Vikings today and the only advice I have for both teams is the same advice I would pass on to our Varsity teams each and every Friday night…Cut down on those penalties…The penalties kill you and they kill your backs and receivers on these real warm days, when they take off on a long run and then have to come all the way back and do the play over again, due to an unnecessary penalty….That is one of the keys for all of our teams on all levels, cut down on those penalties…You are working twice as hard to get to where you need to be, because you are having to run the plays over-and-over again, due to penalties….

NWG-SWG video from today’s game is on the way…

Interview with Northwest Guilford head coach Kevin Stewart, just after the game and Click Below, for full video…



Click On Video Action Shots Below….



Next up TD play with Ballou to Branch…



You have to check out this next video…Double-pass by SWG and the TD hauled in by Darrius Hairston and he takes it to the house after breaking away from two or three tackles…One of those wild Plays of the Day…Click On Below….

Next Up is the TD pass from Ballou to Cloud for NWG….Click Below…

Ballou to Branch for the Two-point conversion…Click Below..

Still on our Wednesday in the Middle Schedule for today……..

Today/Wednesday October 2

Hairston Middle vs. The Academy at Lincoln 5pm at Tarpley Stadium/Dudley HS

Kiser(1-1) at Western Guilford Middle(0-2) 5pm

Northeast Guilford Middle(1-1) at Eastern Middle 5:30pm…Tommy Grayson Field

Jamestown(2-0) at Southeast Middle 6pm…Bill Slayton Stadium