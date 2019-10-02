Southeast Guilford High School Athletics Update(10/2/19)
Southeast Guilford Athletics Update(1/2/19)
from SEG Director of Athletics, Shawyn Newton:
We are going to postpone today’s Mid-Piedmont golf match at Forest Oaks due to extreme high temperature at tee time. The match will be rescheduled to Thursday 10/10/2019 at Forest Oaks.
The tennis match verses SW Randolph is slated for a 6pm start time. (Senior Night)…..Will be determined by Wetbulb reading at 5:30, so start times could change.
The soccer match verses Burlington Williams has been slated for a 7pm start time. (Varsity Only)……Will be determined by wetbulb reading at 6:30, so start time could change.
