Danny Pigge(Ameriprise Financial)/GreensboroSports.com High School Football Players of the Week for the Week of September 27

Danny Pigge(Ameriprise Financial)/GreensboroSports.com High School Football Player of the Week for the Week of September 27

We had two players last week hit for the #4….Lawson Albright, Tight End from Grimsley HS with four touchdown passes(receiving)…Will Lenard, Quarterback from Northern Guilford HS with four touchdown passes(passing)…

They will share the Danny Pigge(Ameriprise Financial) Player of the Week Award and make it count for four times two, for the Week of September 27….That makes Lawson Albright and Will Lenard, our Danny Pigge(Ameriprise Financial) Players of the Week, from GreensboroSports.com…..

Week One Winner:Quan Nora(Grimsley High School)

Week Two Winner:Carson Cassetty(Northwest Guilford High School)

Week Three Winner:Chris Zellous(Grimsley High School)

WeeK Four Winner:Travis Shaw(Grimsley High School)

Week Five Winner:Dudley Panthers Defensive Front Line(Dudley High School)

Week Six Winners:Will Lenard(Northern Guilford HS) and Lawson Albright(Grimsley HS)