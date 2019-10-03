Getting ready for our Football in Focus Show, coming up tonight from the KickBack Jack’s on Battleground Avenue, with a Kickoff of 6pm

Looking to get back in focus tonight with our Football in Focus Show, coming up at 6pm, from the KickBack Jack’s on Battleground Avenue….

We have that 6pm kickoff and we will have with us tonight, Mr. Charlie Hadley….Charlie Hadley is a former high school football official/referee and he will give us some insight into what the refs are looking for tonight on GreensboroSports Radio….

Charlie Hadley our first guest and we will hit the rulebook and find out if BIG games, like the one involving East Forsyth at Grimsley, coming up tomorrow night from Jamieson Stadium, are bigger than others, or if all games are just the same, and have to be treated as such…Lots to look at and dig into, tonight with Charlie Hadley….

Then we have our players coming in and we will talk with Chris Zellous and Quan Nora, from Grimsley High School, about their key encounter tomorrow night, with the Eagles from East Forsyth….Quan and Chris with us, plus we have Miles Taylor and Londyn Hutchison coming in to join us, from Southwest Guilford High School…

Southwest Guilford faces High Point Andrews on Friday night, at A.J. Simeon Stadium, and this will be the “Battle of High Point”, with both teams having already defeated High Point Central….

Major games for these four young men and we will address those games and more tonight on our Football in Focus Show, on GreensboroSports Radio….

KickBack Jack’s will be showing the LA Rams at Seattle tonight, with both teams at (3-1) and for college football, you have Temple(3-1) at East Carolina(3-2) and both games should up and running for you tonight, at KickBack Jack’s….NFL, NCAA, MLB, NBA, have it your way, with your games from the KickBack Jack’s on Battleground Avenue…..

Join us tonight for our Football in Focus Show, and it will be set to go, at 6pm on GreensboroSports Radio…..

We will see you then from the KickBack Jack’s, on Battleground Avenue…Show LIVE at 6pm on GreensboroSports Radio and then up and running on YouTube on Friday….