JV Football Tonight Finals(10/3/19):Northern Guilford looks to be the only Unbeaten left in Guilford County
JV Football Scores for our Guilford County teams coming in on 10/3/19……….
Final:Northern 27, Northeast Guilford 6
Northern Guilford(4-0)/Northeast Guilford(0-4)
Final:East Forsyth 21, Grimsley 0
Grimsley(4-2)/East Forsyth(4-0)
Final:Western Guilford 18, Graham 12
Western Guilford(3-2)/Graham(0-4)
Final:Eastern Guilford 39, Southwestern Randolph 0
Eastern Guilford(3-3)/Southwestern Randolph(0-5)
Final:WS Reagan 50, Northwest Guilford 6
Northwest Guilford(2-4)/WS Reagan(5-0)
Final:Ragsdale 21, Glenn 0
Ragsdale(3-2)/Glenn(3-2)
Final:Cardinal Gibbons 31, Southwest Guilford 6
Southwest Guilford(3-3)/Cardinal Gibbons(5-0)
West Forsyth 44, Page 24
Page(1-5)/West Forsyth(4-1)
Southern Guilford 22, Burlington Williams 20
Southern Guilford(3-1)/Burlington Williams(2-4)
WS Reynolds(1-3) played and lost to East Surry tonight and High Point Central, did not play today/tonight…
High Point Christian(1-1) at North Raleigh Christian(1-1)
Dudley(4-1) OFF
Smith(1-2) OFF
Southeast Guilford(2-3) OFF
High Point Central(0-3) OFF
Bishop McGuinness OFF
High Point Andrews No Team this season….
