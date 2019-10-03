JV Football Tonight Finals(10/3/19):Northern Guilford looks to be the only Unbeaten left in Guilford County

JV Football Scores for our Guilford County teams coming in on 10/3/19……….

Final:Northern 27, Northeast Guilford 6

Northern Guilford(4-0)/Northeast Guilford(0-4)

Final:East Forsyth 21, Grimsley 0

Grimsley(4-2)/East Forsyth(4-0)

Final:Western Guilford 18, Graham 12

Western Guilford(3-2)/Graham(0-4)

Final:Eastern Guilford 39, Southwestern Randolph 0

Eastern Guilford(3-3)/Southwestern Randolph(0-5)

Final:WS Reagan 50, Northwest Guilford 6

Northwest Guilford(2-4)/WS Reagan(5-0)

Final:Ragsdale 21, Glenn 0

Ragsdale(3-2)/Glenn(3-2)

Final:Cardinal Gibbons 31, Southwest Guilford 6

Southwest Guilford(3-3)/Cardinal Gibbons(5-0)

West Forsyth 44, Page 24

Page(1-5)/West Forsyth(4-1)

Southern Guilford 22, Burlington Williams 20

Southern Guilford(3-1)/Burlington Williams(2-4)

WS Reynolds(1-3) played and lost to East Surry tonight and High Point Central, did not play today/tonight…

High Point Christian(1-1) at North Raleigh Christian(1-1)

Dudley(4-1) OFF

Smith(1-2) OFF

Southeast Guilford(2-3) OFF

High Point Central(0-3) OFF

Bishop McGuinness OFF

High Point Andrews No Team this season….