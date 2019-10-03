JV Football Tonight in Guilford County for (10/3/19)/Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department Youth Football Games tonight
********All games set to start at 7pm tonight, unless otherwise noted…..**********
Northeast Guilford(0-4) at Northern Guilford(4-0)
Grimsley(4-1) at East Forsyth(3-0)
Page(1-4) at West Forsyth(3-1)
Glenn(3-1) at Ragsdale(2-2)
Southwestern Randolph(0-4) at Eastern Guilford(2-3)
Burlington Williams(2-3) at Southern Guilford(2-1)
Northwest Guilford(2-3) at WS Reagan(4-0)
Graham(0-3) at Western Guilford(2-2)
Cardinal Gibbons(4-0) at Southwest Guilford(3-2) 6pm
WS Reynolds(1-2) at High Point Central(0-3)
High Point Christian(1-1) at North Raleigh Christian(1-1)
Dudley(4-1) OFF
Smith(1-2) OFF
Southeast Guilford(2-3) OFF
Bishop McGuinness OFF
High Point Andrews No Team this season….
+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++
Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department’s Red Zone Youth Football Games for tonight at Jaycee Park:
12U Lewis Center vs. 12U Warnersville Center 6:15pm JCPE
12U Leonard Center vs. 12U Windsor Center 7:30pm JCPE
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.