JV Football Tonight in Guilford County for (10/3/19)/Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department Youth Football Games tonight

********All games set to start at 7pm tonight, unless otherwise noted…..**********

Northeast Guilford(0-4) at Northern Guilford(4-0)

Grimsley(4-1) at East Forsyth(3-0)

Page(1-4) at West Forsyth(3-1)

Glenn(3-1) at Ragsdale(2-2)

Southwestern Randolph(0-4) at Eastern Guilford(2-3)

Burlington Williams(2-3) at Southern Guilford(2-1)

Northwest Guilford(2-3) at WS Reagan(4-0)

Graham(0-3) at Western Guilford(2-2)

Cardinal Gibbons(4-0) at Southwest Guilford(3-2) 6pm

WS Reynolds(1-2) at High Point Central(0-3)

High Point Christian(1-1) at North Raleigh Christian(1-1)

Dudley(4-1) OFF

Smith(1-2) OFF

Southeast Guilford(2-3) OFF

Bishop McGuinness OFF

High Point Andrews No Team this season….

+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department’s Red Zone Youth Football Games for tonight at Jaycee Park:

12U Lewis Center vs. 12U Warnersville Center 6:15pm JCPE

12U Leonard Center vs. 12U Windsor Center 7:30pm JCPE