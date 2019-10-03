Pro Style Pitching Clinic with Matt and Marty Reed coming to Ted Leonard Field, on November 16
The Pro Style Pitching Clinic is designed to further the development of young pitchers in a variety of ways. The clinic will be done by Matt Reed ( Pitching Coach at Greensboro College) & Marty Reed ( Bullpen Coach of the Atlanta Braves).
http://www.sportscampcentral.com/camp/100148410
