Football In Focus – October 3. 2019 – The Videos
Andy Durham interviews Charlie Hadley, former Football Official. Recorded live at Kickback Jacks, Battleground Ave., Greensboro NC on October 3, 2019.
Andy Durham interviews Miles Taylor, Southwest Guilford High School. Recorded live at Kickback Jacks, Battleground Ave., Greensboro NC on October 3, 2019.
Andy Durham interviews Londyn Hutchison, Southwest Guilford High School. Recorded live at Kickback Jacks, Battleground Ave., Greensboro NC on October 3, 2019.
Andy Durham interviews Quan Nora, Grimsley High School. Recorded live at Kickback Jacks, Battleground Ave., Greensboro NC on October 3, 2019.
Andy Durham interviews Chris Zellous, Grimsley High School. Recorded live at Kickback Jacks, Battleground Ave., Greensboro NC on October 3, 2019.
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.