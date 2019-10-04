High School Football Tonight in and around Guilford County:East Forsyth at Grimsley our Murphy Wainer Orthopedic Specialists Game of the Week

Games coming up TONIGHT….All Kickoffs set for 7:30pm, unless otherwise noted….

East Forsyth(5-0) at Grimsley(6-0)…Murphy Wainer Orthopedic Specialists Game of the Week on GreensboroSports Radio..Game of the Year so far in Guilford County and we will have the pregame for you at 6:45 and the kickoff comes at 7:30pm from Jamieson Stadium and the place will be packed with fans on both sides, and you can hear the game on GreensboroSports Radio…Don Tilley will join us for this game tonight, on GreensboroSports Radio…Game should be coming in loud and clear on your favorite phone, on GreensboroSports Radio….Other scores, from other games tonight, with Don Moore on the GreensboroSports.com scoreboard….East Forsyth at Grimsley, our Murphy Wainer Orthopedic Specialists Game of the Week…QB Chris Zellous from Grimsley vs. Ty Lyles, the QB from East will make for a great matchup…RB Quan Nora(Grimsley HS) vs. RB Ahmani Marshall(East Forsyth HS) another great matchup to watch out for…Has the makings for one heck of a ball game and the defenses will be very busy tonight….

West Forsyth(5-0) at Page(1-5)

Pirates looking to grab a non-conference win before Metro 4-A action heats up….

Northern Guilford(4-1) at Northeast Guilford(3-2)….Wyatt Smith will be at this game for GreensboroSports.com

Very important Mid-State 3-A Battle from “The Bookout”/Bill Bookout Stadium…

Southwest Guilford(3-2) vs. High Point Andrews(4-1) at Simeon Stadium in High Point, N.C.

Fun game here and this is for Bragging Rights in High Point, N.C.

Western Guilford(3-2) at Graham(0-6)

Graham has lost their six games by 63-12, 55-19, 40-0, 57-0, 61-3 and 42-0….WG should roll hard in this game and use it to steady their offense and their defense…

Ragsdale(2-4) at Glenn(4-2)

Glenn has former SWG QB Devin Flowers at TE/WR and former HP Central RB Monterious Godfrey at running back…Bobcats have a potent offense….Ragsdale with Devin Boykin and Alton Hooker can get the ball up the field, but how much of a price will they have to pay, to have it that way….Three steady RB’s for Ragsdale with Williams, Carmichael and Armwood…

Eastern Guilford(2-3) at Southwestern Randolph(2-4)

EG with Kamell Smith and a healthy Hezekiah Newby can run hard at you and the Wildcats are quick and very athletic, and if Newby is a no-go, then hopefully Zephiniah Cole, will be ready to hit the hole for the ‘Cats…Coleman, Mobley and Smitherman are now very strong at WR for EG…

Southern Guilford(3-2) at Burlington Williams(3-2)

Myles Crisp has become a true running and passing leader for the SG Storm and they will need him to be solid tonight, in hopes that the Storm come back home to Sumner, winners…

WS Reagan(5-0) at Northwest Guilford(2-3)

This could be a long night for the Vikings….The WS Reagan Raiders are the third best team in Forsyth County, behind East and West Forsyth, but the Reagan Raiders have been rolling….

High Point Central(0-7) at WS Reynolds(2-3)

This year has not been kind to HP Central…This is one of those seasons that the Bison would like to forget…They could change the overall low-down feeling with a win, but the wins are getting very hard to come by….

Charlotte Latin(5-0) at High Point Christian(5-1) 7pm

Word had it that Charlotte Latin is loaded and we will go with that, until we see otherwise….The Charlotte private school teams seem to be the horses in the NCISAA race……

Dudley(5-1) OFF

Smith(1-5) OFF

Southeast Guilford(3-3) OFF

Bishop McGuinness(1-5) OFF

Picks:

Grimsley

West Forsyth

Northern Guilford

Southwest Guilford

Western Guilford

Glenn

Eastern Guilford

Southern Guilford

WS Reagan

WS Reynolds

Charlotte Latin

*****Picks were (11-1) last week…Now (50-17) for the season.*****

Poll will be in here on Friday….