Murphy Wainer Orthopedic Specialists High School Football Scoreboard – Friday – October 3, 2019

High School Football Scoreboard – Friday – October 3, 2019
Game of the Week Greensboro Sports Radio: East Forsyth (5-0) at Grimsley (6-0) with Andy Durham and Don Tilley.
UPDATE #2 – 8:15 PM
2 Q
East Forsyth (5-0) – 21
Grimsley (6-0) – 7
2 Q
West Forsyth (5-0) – 7
Page (1-5) – 0
2 Q
Northern Guilford (4-1) – 0
Northeast Guilford (3-2) – 7
2 Q
Southwest Guilford (3-2) – 7
High Point Andrews (4-1) – 14
0 Q
Western Guilford (3-2)
Graham (0-6)
2 Q
Ragsdale (2-4) – 6
Glenn (4-2) – 12
2 Q
Eastern Guilford (2-3) – 8
Southwestern Randolph (2-4) 6
1 Q
Southern Guilford (3-2) – 0
Burlington Williams (3-2) – 14
2 Q
Winston-Salem Reagan (5-0) – 21
Northwest Guilford (2-3) – 7
2 Q
High Point Central (0-7) – 0
Winston-Salem Reynolds (2-3) – 7
0 Q
Charlotte Latin (5-0)
High Point Christian (5-1)
0 Q
Mount Airy (4-1)
Reidsville (5-1)
0 Q
Pinecrest (5-0)
Richmond County (5-0)
0 Q
Knightdale (5-1)
Wake Forest (5-1)
