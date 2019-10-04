New Non-Profit Baseball Organization Looking to help the High Point Youth:Touch ‘Em All wants to help the kids!!!/FREE Youth Baseball Camp on November 9

The non-profit Baseball organization, Touch ‘Em All, is trying to fill the gap with regards to kids who can’t afford to play travel baseball.

They are putting together free camps, as well as efforts to assist local leagues who are already struggling, through equipment donations and facility upgrades.

The Touch ‘Em All board of advisors currently are Scott Davis, Billy Wilson, Jeff Webster and Alec Zumwalt. Andy Harper is the Director and Kelly Giles is the Associate Director.

Their first camp and league initiative is at Macedonia in High Point.

They(Touch ‘Em All) are holding a free camp on Nov 9 and the project that they’ve decided to undertake for them, is building them their first-ever batting cage.

Touch ‘Em All has 15 area high school coaches from 5 counties to join in, along with community folks.

The new non-profit Baseball group, Touch ‘Em All, is just getting started and it’s a totally non-profit and grassroots organization, and all those involved are doing it for the love of the game and the kids.

**********The Touch ‘Em All Free Youth Baseball Camp is set for Saturday November 9, from 9:30am until 2pm, at Macedonia Park on Centennial St., in High Point….**********

Free Youth Baseball Camp

(Registration Begins at 9:00am)

[Rain Date 11/16]

Free Camp T-Shirts

Free Lunch Provided

Skill Stations & Game Time

Quality Instructors

Instructors Scheduled to Attend:

Reid Holmes (SW Guilford)

Corey Gesell (HP Christian)

Nat Norris (HP Andrews)

Andy Harper (HP Central)

Randy Norris (SF Giants)

E.P. Reese (Houston Astros )

Blake Hassebrock (Oakland A’s)

Tyler Boone (NC A&T)

Kelly Giles (Western Carolina)

Scott Wilkinson (HP Christian)

Plus others…

For more information:

Email: 2touchemall@gmail.com

Phone: 336-287-3824 or 336-847-9756

Website: www.2touchemall.com