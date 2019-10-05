College Football Today with Local, Area, ACC and Statewide Games:Will Hendon Hooker(Dudley HS) start at QB for Virginia Tech today???
Local College Football Games:
Randolph-Macon at Guilford College 1pm
Averett at Greensboro College 1pm
N.C. A&T at Norfolk State 2pm
Bowie State at Winston-Salem State 2pm
Elon at New Hampshire 3:30pm
Wake Forest OFF
ACC Today:
(Super light day of action in the Atlantic Coast Conference)
North Carolina at Georgia Tech 4pm
Pittsburgh at Duke 8pm
Boston College at Louisville 12:30pm
Virginia Tech at Miami 3:30pm…Could see the start of Hendon Hooker(Dudley HS) at quarterback for VA Tech…
N.C. State OFF
Statewide:
from Thursday night:Temple 27, East Carolina 17
Catawba at Limestone 1pm
Presbyterian at Campbell 1pm
Davidson at Morehead 1pm
Elizabeth City State at St. Augustines 1pm
University of Virginia-Wise at Lenoir-Rhyne 2pm
N.C. Central at Florida A&M 2pm
Chowan at Fayetteville State University 2pm
Wingate at Tusculum 2pm
Gardner-Webb at Western Carolina 3pm
Maryville(Tennessee) at Brevard 3pm
