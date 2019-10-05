College Women’s Soccer Final: Randolph-Macon 2, Guilford 0
GREENSBORO, N.C. – Gabby Nelson scored two first-half goals as Randolph-Macon College defeated visiting Guilford College, 2-0, in an Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) match on Saturday.
The Yellow Jackets moved to 10-0 and 2-0 in the ODAC. The Quakers fell to 5-4-1 and 1-1 in league play.
Guilford’s Aubrey Gunther made four saves in the defeat.
Nelson put R-MC on the scoreboard in the eighth minute. Both Meghan Skevington an Abbie Winkelman earned assists on the scoring play.
At the 10:49 mark, Nelson notched an unassisted tally to close the game’s scoring.
The home team led in shots (22-5) and corner kicks (11-0). Karol Jaimes had three shots, including one on goal, for the visitors.
Goalkeeper Christina Newman made one save in the first half for Randolph-Macon and earned the win. Edye Carr played the final 45 minutes for the Yellow Jackets.
The Quakers host Roanoke on Wednesday (9/9). Game time for the ODAC match is 7 p.m.
