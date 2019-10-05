Friday Night Football Finish:East Forsyth coach Todd Willert prophetic and Grimsley’s Quan Nora running like a man possessed

Coach Todd Willert, the East Forsyth Eagles head football coach, said before tonight’s EF Eagles-Grimsley Whirlies football game, that the game would come down to Special Teams…

And the game was decided by a blocked point-after-touchdown kick attempt from Grimsley, and the block came from East Forsyth’s Javon McCallister..The blocked extra point ended up being the difference in the game, as East topped Grimsley, 21-20…

All the hype and energy before the game and the game ended up, living up to the hype…There was playoff-type atmosphere, in a playoff-type game and this game was an instant classic…

This was one of those fun games to watch…Grimsley coach Darryl said it before the game, that the game should be fun…And this game was just one of those games that was so much fun to watch, and it makes you wish that you were still at the game, and they were still playing and Overtime was rolling on….

The big block on that extra point spoiled Grimsley’s complete comeback bid, but in the second half, Grimsley battled back and showed true character, in this comeback..

East Forsyth had their top stars in QB Ty Lyles, RB Ahmani Marshall, RB Robbin Smith, WR Jamison Warren, WR Da’mon Stokes, TE Brendan Conway, DB Jabez Gorham, DE Zyun Reeves, FS Javon McCallister, and kicker Andrew Conrad, who is now 28-28 on the season, after going 3-3 on his kicks tonight…McCallister got the kick block and you have to put a lot of stock, in what that kid did…

Again, East head coach Todd Willert was prophetic, and the game was decided by the Special Teams and Grimsley showed they could challenge East on Special Teams, when Grimsley’s kicker Jake Henry had/executed a perfect on-side kick and Grimsley got the ball back with nearly 3 minutes left on the game clock, right after the Whirlies had scored the TD, to cut the lead to one point…

Grimsley couldn’t do anything with that on-side kick recovery, on one the best on-side kicks the local fans had every seen….

Any way you slice it, East won the Special Teams war/battle tonight…Just like Coach Willert had mentioned prior to the kickoff…

Grimsley had some key stars of their own in this game and this game was the fun game everybody wanted on the way in…East led big early up 14-0 and then Grimsley made a run in this game….

A run with the run…And the Grimsley runner was Quan Nora….Nora with 229 yards on 32 carries and 1 TD…Nora with two receptions for 61 yards and for on the night, he goes for 290 Total Yards…

Nora was running like a man possessed…290 Total Yards for Nora and for Grimsley, the Whirlies had 421 Total Yards on offense, with 287 yards on the ground, on 51 team carries and 134 yards through the air….The Whirlies’ senior QB Chris Zellous threw for the 134 yards, hitting Jaquavion Mayo on three passes for 63 yards and Zellous connected with Nora on the two passes for 61 yards…

Chris Zellous ran the ball 18 times for Grimsley, for 58 yards and 2 TD’s….

You really do have to give it up to Quan Nora….The young man was running like a man possessed tonight…Nora was in a league of his own…He was running like he was working to will his team to the win….

We would all have to say that Grimsley is for real….And East Forsyth is in a whole other zone….East Forsyth has learned how to win these BIG GAMES, you know the ones that are so important, and East has found a way to win these major matchups…

Grimsley is very close and the Whirlies will be able to learn a lot from being in such a big game as this one tonight/Friday…Grimsley started out slow, but the Whirlies came on and they are ready to hit the new zone…Grimsley is right there, the Whirlies belong up there with the top teams, like East Forsyth….This had to be a great experience for all of those involved in this game this evening….

Liked this game at Jamieson Stadium, on this Friday night and this was as close as you can get, to the BIG TIME playoff experience/atmosphere….

Other big games tonight…Northeast topped Northern…The Southwest Cowboys rode past the HP Andrews Red Raiders…Western walloped Graham…Glenn got Ragsdale…Eastern Guilford stopped Southwestern Randolph…Reagan got the rip on Northwest Guilford….West(Forsyth) was the best at Page…Southern Guilford fell at Burlington Williams…HP Central lost to WS Reynolds and Charlotte Latin was better than High Point Christian…

Forsyth County came over to Guilford County and walked out of here (3-0) again tonight….East Forsyth 21-20, wins at Grimsley…West Forsyth 26-7, wins at Page….WS Reagan 62-15, wins at Northwest Guilford….

Games for Next Week:

High Point Central at Grimsley

Page at Northwest Guilford

Smith at Dudley

Mount Tabor at Western Guilford

Southwest Guilford at WS Parkland

Eastern Alamance at Northern Guilford

Northeast Guilford at Rockingham County

Asheboro at Eastern Guilford

Southeast Guilford at Southern Alamance

Southwestern Randolph at Southern Guilford

High Point Andrews at Eastern Randolph

Ragsdale OFF

Covenant Day School at High Point Christian Academy

Bishop McGuinness at East Surry