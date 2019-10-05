High School Football Saturday Morning Rewind:Looking back at last night’s games and what’s the “Next Big Game”???

Well, it looks like we didn’t lose any viewers or listeners to SmackDown on FOX last night, since our reader and listening numbers were still up and coming in very good, but now after last night’s BIG night, what is the “Next Big Game”???

Before we reach that conclusion, let’s go back and get the lowdown/uptick on last night’s ball games, with our Saturday Morning Rewind….The Rewind has been with you on Saturday mornings now for around 15 years….

Even though I am still curious about that “Next Big Game”, let’s let The Rewind proceed/move forward….

CLICK HERE for Spencer Turkin, from the News and Record and HSXtra.com, on East Forsyth at Grimsley, one “whale of a game”…

Here are the key quotes, as assembled by Spencer Turkin:

“I love our team. We have some guts and a lot of heart. East Forsyth is a great football team and they’re well-coached, but we have one tough team that plays at Grimsley High School and we showed that tonight.” – Darryl Brown, Grimsley coach.

“We need to come back and work hard the next four weeks so we can get this train moving the right way.” – Grimsley RB Quan Nora on his team’s goal of winning the Metro 4-A championship.

“We realize we need to play better and make less mistakes. We needed to play a team like (Grimsley). We knew they had a great running back (Nora) and a great offensive line. Those are the kind of things we need to work on, but we got the win.” – Todd Willert, East Forsyth coach.

“I saw that the outside man kept biting down, down, down on me all game, so I made a slight switch onto the slower player and I’m a faster player. He bit down on the slower player, and I made a play.” – East Forsyth DB Javon McAllister, on his game-winning PAT block

CLICK HERE for Joe Sirera, at the N&R and the HSXtra on last night’s game with Grimsley and East Forsyth, and the word on how the Whirlies have arrived at this point in their season….

CLICK HERE for Northern Guilford at Northeast Guilford with Tim Nash, from HSXtra, in coverage….

Key Quotes:

“We’ve had some internal stuff within the team, and the challenge tonight was to play as a unit and not beat ourselves.” – Northeast coach Earl Bates.

“My offensive line is great. They do everything for me. If it wasn’t for them, I couldn’t do what I do.” – Rams running back Trevon Hester.

CLICK HERE for J.P. Mundy, with HSXtra, on West Forsyth at Page….

“I think Isaiah Fisher-Smith, on the blocked PAT. I look for effort plays. Kids naturally have a tendency to take a play off, but he never did and I think they missed two because of our angles. ” — Page coach Jared Rolfes, on who stepped up when things were going poorly for his Pirates.

CLICK HERE for Philip Deutsch from the HSXtra on WS Reagan at West Forsyth….

CLICK HERE for Craig T. Greenlee with the Winston-Salem Journal on Ragsdale at Glenn….

CLICK HERE for Jay Spivey with the Winston-Salem Journal on High Point Central at WS Reynolds…

CLICK HERE for Alex Reynolds on Southern Guilford at Burlington Williams, coming in from the Burlington Times-News…Southern Guilford quarterback Myles Crisp had to leave the game, due to a concussion….Crisp was hit on a play with his helmet off…

Here is the word on Eastern Guilford at Southwestern Randolph, from the Asheboro Courier-Tribune and Tony Bolick…..www.courier-tribune.com

Wildcats pull away at SWR

ASHEBORO — Southwestern Randolph Coach Seth Baxter hated another loss. But with all the injuries, outside distractions and roster wrangling the staff has had to do in the last two weeks, he also saw something else.

“I don’t like losing. But I thought our kids grew up tonight. And I saw a lot of fight from our kids tonight,” Baxter said. “I can honestly say we walked off the field and gave everything we had tonight.”

The struggling Cougars went toe-to-toe with Eastern Guilford (2-0, 4-3) for a half and was deep into the fourth quarter with a two-score game, But after EG scored for a 30-13 lead with about 6:30 to play, the Wildcats then turned two late SWR picks into a 42-13 victory at Ivey B. Luck Stadium Friday night.

CLICK HERE for Michael Lindsay on Southwest Guilford over High Point Andrews last night….

Coach Chuck Doak from Southwest Guilford talking to Michael Lindsay from the High Point Enterprise….

“I think we had spurts of really solid play,” Southwest coach Chuck Doak said. “I don’t think we played consistently well all night. That’s a good little offense – (Andrews) has some weapons on that offense. And our defense came in, I think, a little lackadaisical.

“We gave up that toss sweep pass for the touchdown. If we play defense there and don’t give up the touchdown, we’re up 21-7 at the half. So, I think had spurts of great play, but our focus is lacking. We’ve got to fix the focus. I’m a perfectionist – that’s what it is.”

**********You can listen back to last night’s Grimsley-East Forsyth game on Greensboro’s Friday Night Sports Source/GreensboroSports Radio, when you CLICK HERE. **********