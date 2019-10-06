College Volleyball Final: Guilford Edged 3-2 By Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Christian Ritter recorded a team-high 13 kills and 20 digs as the Quakers fell 3-2 (25-18, 18-25, 13-25, 25-21, 13-15) to the University of Lynchburg during an Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) contest Saturday afternoon.

Guilford (10-7, 4-3 ODAC) took the first set before the Hornets came back to take sets two and three.

The Quakers battled in the fourth set, which saw six ties, but ultimately Guilford came out on top to force the fifth set.

Guilford jumped out to an early 4-1 lead in the final set, but Lynchburg (12-6, 3-3 ODAC) rallied in the second half of the frame to secure the 3-2 match win.

Tina Eucker registered a double-double during the contest with a match-high 40 assists to go along with 10 digs. Jasmine Gaines and Cam Blankenship each recorded 12 kills.

For the Hornets, Sydney Frink had 14 kills and 12 digs. Alexis Davies-Hackenberg led the team in assists with 26, while Lauren Stanford posted 26 digs throughout the match.

Guilford is back in action Tuesday when it welcomes North Carolina Wesleyan College for a 6:30 p.m. contest in Ragan-Brown Field House.