College Women’s Swimming News: Quakers Finish Second At Guilford College Invitational

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Guilford women’s swimming hosted the Guilford College Invitational Saturday at the Greensboro Aquatic Center and the Quakers posted a second-place team finish.

Taking first place was University of North Carolina at Pembroke with 572 points. Guilford earned 266 points, which was four points more than third-place Hollins University. William Peace University finished fourth (155), followed by Sweet Briar College (151), Ferrum College (132), and Salem College (55).

Senior Carolyn O’Halloran paced the Quakers with 99.5 points. She recorded five top-10 finishes and also helped two relay teams to top-five finishes. O’Halloran finished third in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 58.92 seconds, fourth in the 50-yard freestyle (27.01), fifth in both the 200-yard freestyle (2:20.31) and 100-yard butterfly (1:09.09), and seventh in the 200-yard individual medley (2:41.76).

Megan Cessna accounted for 58.5 points overall. She posted three top-10 finishes in the 100-yard backstroke (1:12.58, 7th), 100-yard breaststroke (1:23.00, 7th), and 100-yard butterfly (1:13.09, 10th).

Sophomore Rebecca Shenhouse finished sixth in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:20.84 and 13th in the 100-yard backstroke (1:16.95).

The team of Cessna, Shenhouse, O’Halloran, and Molly Hunt earned third in the 200-yard freestyle relay (1:56.37) and fourth in the 200-yard medley relay (2:15.45).

Coach Brad Herndon’s Quakers return to the pool Saturday, October 12 at the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) Relays hosted by Washington and Lee University.