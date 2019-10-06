Elon WSOC Remains Undefeated at Home

Elon, N.C. – ELON, N.C. – Elon University women’s soccer moved to 8-3-2 overall and 2-1-1 in conference play after tying with Drexel 1-1 in overtime on Sunday, Oct. 6.

BOX SCORE | FINAL RESULTS

“Well we knew it was going to be a difficult game because it’s the second game of the weekend so there were going to be a lot of tired legs out there,” head coach Neil Payne explained. “However, mentally and in terms of attitude we were excellent. We knew coming into this one that Drexel was a very strong defensive team and they take a lot of pride in that end of the field. Everyone’s been finding it difficult to break them down this season. We didn’t create as much as we normally do, but I do think that the chances we did create we have to do a better job with. Even still, there were tons of aspects to take away from the game for us to fix and for us to improve. I’m excited to get back to training and start preparing for our next game against Towson.”

The tie helped the Phoenix remain undefeated at home this season, moving Elon to 5-0-2 in matches played at Rudd Field.

HIGHLIGHTS

Drexel took a 1-0 lead early in the first half after Elon surrendered an own goal in the 10th minute of action.

The Phoenix rebounded quickly after Kayla Hodges scored the equalizer in the 15th minute of play. The chance came on an Elon corner kick when Hannah Doherty played a beautiful cross into the box where Hodges found a way to get a head on it. The play knotted things up at 1-1 early in the first half.

Elon nearly took the lead on multiple occasions during a 10-minute stretch in which Bethany Harford and Carson Jones combined to force three saves by Drexel’s keeper Libby Baeza. The final attempt, which came in the 55th minute of action, was a near goal by Jones that Baeza made a diving save to prevent.

Defense played the biggest role from there, as both sides were held scoreless for the remaining 35 minutes of regulation.

In the first overtime, Jones almost ended the game with her shot in the 94th minute. Her rocket from the left of the box was just slightly too high, hitting the crossbar near the upper right-hand corner or the net.

Neither team recorded a shot in the final half of overtime.

Katrin Hauksdottir picked up her second tie in goal for the Phoenix, making one save on the day.

UP NEXT

Elon continues conference play against Towson on Sunday, Oct. 13. That match is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. in Towson, Md.