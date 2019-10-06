Frodigh Leads Elon Men’s Golf Phoenix on First Day of Wolfpack Intercollegiate

RALEIGH, N.C. – William Frodigh is tied for seventh overall and the Elon University men’s golf team sits in seventh place in the team standings following the first two rounds of the Wolfpack Intercollegiate on Saturday, Oct. 5. NC State is hosting the tournament at Lonnie Poole Golf Course, and the field is playing the course as a par-72.

RESULTS

The Phoenix shot an even 288 in the opening round to tie for fourth, then followed with a one-under 287 in round two. Campbell is out front with a comfortable 18-under par 558. The host Wolfpack is four strokes behind and in second place with a 562, and UNCG is currently third with a 12-under 564.

HIGHLIGHTS

After carding an even 72 to start the day, Frodigh turned in a new career-low round with a four-under 68. Graham Hutchinson went one-under in both rounds and is tied for 13th with a minus-two 142. Max Ferrari hit two-under through the first 18 holes and is tied for 16th with a one-under 143. Quade Lukes was next with a 150, Cristian Del Vecchio finished the day with a 152, and Bronson Myers rounded out the group with a 159.

Hutchinson had Elon’s lone eagle, Ferrari tallied a team-high 10 birdies, while Frodigh followed with nine birdies. As a group, the Phoenix collected 32 birdies and made 107 pars.

UP NEXT

The final round of the Intercollegiate is scheduled for an 8 a.m. start on Sunday. Elon will tee off from the first hole, while Cristian Del Vecchio will go off from hole 10 around 8:54 a.m.

Wolfpack Intercollegiate

Oct. 5-6 | Raleigh, N.C.

Team Standings

1. Campbell (280-278–558) -18

2. NC State (284-278–562) -14

3. UNCG (290-274–564) -12

T4. Augusta (298-275–573) -3

T4. UNCW (284-289–573) -3

6. Furman (288-286–574) -2

7. Elon (288-287–575) -1

8. Maryland (288-292–580) +4

9. Southern Illinois (297-285–582) +6

10. Virginia Tech (302-283–585) +9

11. Georgetown (298-293–591) +15

12. High Point (302-291–593) +17

13. Jacksonville (301-297–598) +22

14. George Mason (306-293–599) +23

15. Ohio (305-300–605) +29

Elon Individuals

T7. William Frodigh (72-68–140) -4

T13. Graham Hutchinson (71-71–142) -2

T16. Max Ferrari (70-73–143) -1

T52. Quade Lukes (75-75–150) +6

T67. Cristian Del Vecchio (80-72–152) +8

T85. Bronson Myers (79-80–159) +15