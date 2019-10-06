Hendon Hooker(Dudley HS) QB start and win for Virginia Tech drawing a lot of attention/LB Alan Tisdale(Page HS) drawing key assignments/Tre Turner(Northwest Guilford HS) drawing up new plan after missing game due to injury

from the Associated Press and Mike Niziolek with the Roanoke Times:

Greensboro, N.C., native Hendon Hooker(Dudley HS), making his first career start at quarterback for the Hokies, was 10-for-20 passing for 184 yards and three touchdowns. Hooker, the News & Record’s HSXtra.com player of the year in 2016 for his play at Dudley, also rushed for a touchdown.

It was Hooker who came through with the game-winning drive.

The redshirt-sophomore out of Greensboro who nearly transferred out of the program during the offseason led a last minute 63-yard scoring drive with long completions to Damon Hazelton and Dalton Keene. Running back Deshawn McClease punched it in from the 3-yard line to give Tech a 42-35 lead with 1:03 to play.

“I really was just staying on an even keel, staying encouraging, encouraging my teammates, telling them, ‘The game’s not over. We’ve got to keep pushing. We’ve got to make progress, push the ball down the field and score.’ I’m prepared for anything,” said Hooker, who completed 10 of 20 pass attempts for 184 yards and three touchdowns. He ran the ball 16 times for 76 yards and one score.

ACC Digital Network

@theACCDN

@HokiesFB bounces back in a big way, going down to Miami and surviving a thriller against the Canes, 42-35!

Hendon Hooker came up BIG in his first start for the Hokies!#Hokies

from Mike Niziolek with the Roanoke Times:

MIAMI GARDENS — Nothing could stop Virginia Tech linebacker Alan Tisdale(Page HS) from helping keep Miami out of the end zone midway through the second quarter.

*****Not even puking right before the snap on third down.*****

Tisdale acted as if nothing happened when he dropped back in coverage to help cover tight end Brevin Jordan. The linebacker didn’t get a chance to catch his breath with Miami quickly lining up for a fourth down attempt.

On fourth down, Tisdale lined up on the left side of the defensive line to help contain Hurricanes quarterback N’Kosi Perry.

While ESPN’s announcers didn’t point the moment out in Tech’s 42-35 win, the cameras caught the whole thing. It wasn’t the kind of viral moment a player hopes for, but Tisdale’s effort drew widespread praise from Tech fans on social media.

Tisdale’s teammates were quick to praise his entire performance on Saturday.

“Tizzy is a big time player,” Virginia Tech defensive back Caleb Farley said. “A big time athlete.”

**********Virginia Tech receiver Tre Turner(Northwest Guilford HS) did not play Saturday (lower body injury) against Miami. Turner didn’t make the trip for the game.**********

Turner suffered the injury at the end of the first half in Tech’s 45-10 loss to Duke. The receiver didn’t return to the game.

“Well, he’s working through that injury and we’ll get him when he’s healthy, but Tre is a guy who always wants to be on the field, so obviously, you can tell when he’s upset or frustrated,” Virginia Tech wide receivers coach Jafar Williams said earlier in the week. “I think he just wants to get healthy and he’ll be able to contribute and be 100 percent for our team.”

The 6-foot-2, 190-pounder has 12 receptions for 138 yards with a touchdown this season. He also has seven carries for 71 yards with a touchdown. As a true freshman, Turner had 26 catches for 535 yards with four touchdowns.