College Women’s Tennis Final – Salem 5, Guilford 4
GREENSBORO, N.C. – Carmen Wilkins’ 6-3, 6-4 win at fifth singles gave visiting Salem College a 5-4 women’s tennis victory at Guilford College Sunday afternoon on the McMichael Centennial Class courts.
The Spirits (3-1) captured four-of-six singles matches to secure their third straight win and overcome a 2-1 deficit after doubles play.
The Quakers (0-1) took the early lead behind a 9-7 first-doubles win by Madyson Schreiber and Delaney Taylor over Salem’s Makenna Mason and Lily Farr. Guilford’s Hannah Pardue and Claire Rogers downed Hailey Gailey and Grace Wilson, 8-6, at the second-doubles flight. Wilkins teamed with Lauren Holman for an 8-4 Spirit’s victory over Bea Nayibizi and Abby Boohar at third doubles.
Holman joined Wilkins as a two-time winner for Salem by posting a 6-3, 6-1 win over the Quakers’ Megan Kimpel at sixth singles. Mason topped Schreiber, 6-3, 6-4, at first singles. Gailey also won in straight sets for Salem.
Guilford’s Rogers pulled out a 7-5, 4-6, 10-5 win at fourth singles. Pardue accounted for Guilford’s other point with a 6-0, 6-1 triumph over Farr in second singles.
Coach Kim Kleimeier’s ’13 Quakers resume competition in the spring with a February 15 match at Methodist University.
Tennis Match Results
Salem vs Guilford
Oct 06, 2019 at Greensboro, N.C.
(McMichael Centennial Class Courts)
Salem 5, Guilford 4
Singles competition
1. Makenna Mason (SAL) def. Madyson Schreiber (GC) 6-3, 6-4
2. Hannah Pardue (GC) def. Lily Farr (SAL) 6-0, 6-1
3. Hailey Gilley (SAL) def. Delaney Taylor (GC) 6-2, 6-3
4. Claire Rogers (GC) def. Grace Wilson (SAL) 7-5, 4-6, 10-5
5. Carmen Wilkins (SAL) def. Hannah Arnett (GC) 6-3, 6-4
6. Lauren Holman (SAL) def. Megan Kimpel (GC) 6-3, 6-1
Doubles competition
1. Madyson Schreiber/Delaney Taylor (GC) def. Makenna Mason/Lily Farr (SAL) 9-7
2. Hannah Pardue/Claire Rogers (GC) def. Hailey Gilley/Grace Wilson (SAL) 8-6
3. Carmen Wilkins/Lauren Holman (SAL) def. Bea Nayibizi/Abby Boohar (GC) 8-4
Match Notes:
Salem 3-1
Guilford 0-1
nonconference match
T-3:10 A-40
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.