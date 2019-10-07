College Women’s Tennis Final – Salem 5, Guilford 4

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Carmen Wilkins’ 6-3, 6-4 win at fifth singles gave visiting Salem College a 5-4 women’s tennis victory at Guilford College Sunday afternoon on the McMichael Centennial Class courts.

The Spirits (3-1) captured four-of-six singles matches to secure their third straight win and overcome a 2-1 deficit after doubles play.

The Quakers (0-1) took the early lead behind a 9-7 first-doubles win by Madyson Schreiber and Delaney Taylor over Salem’s Makenna Mason and Lily Farr. Guilford’s Hannah Pardue and Claire Rogers downed Hailey Gailey and Grace Wilson, 8-6, at the second-doubles flight. Wilkins teamed with Lauren Holman for an 8-4 Spirit’s victory over Bea Nayibizi and Abby Boohar at third doubles.

Holman joined Wilkins as a two-time winner for Salem by posting a 6-3, 6-1 win over the Quakers’ Megan Kimpel at sixth singles. Mason topped Schreiber, 6-3, 6-4, at first singles. Gailey also won in straight sets for Salem.

Guilford’s Rogers pulled out a 7-5, 4-6, 10-5 win at fourth singles. Pardue accounted for Guilford’s other point with a 6-0, 6-1 triumph over Farr in second singles.

Coach Kim Kleimeier’s ’13 Quakers resume competition in the spring with a February 15 match at Methodist University.

