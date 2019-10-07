CONTEST – Football Picks Winners

Posted by Don Moore on October 7, 2019 at 10:31 am under College, Professional | Be the First to Comment

High School Week #07 – October 4, 2019
Miles Fairley (tie-breaker)

Pro Picks Week # 05 – October 6, 2019 – Cookies
Rick Powell

Tags: ,

Add A Comment

Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.

All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.

home top