Eastern Guilford High School Athletics for the Week of 10/7-10/11/19:Football Friday Home vs. Asheboro HS

10/07/19 Monday Golf V Girls A 4:00 PM Conference Match hosted by SA The Challenge

10/07/19 Monday N/A 6:00 PM Athletic Booster Club Meeting EG Media Center

10/08/19 Tuesday Tennis V Girls N/A 10:00 AM All Conference and Seeding Meeting Asheboro HS

10/08/19 Tuesday Tennis V Girls A 11:00 AM Conference Tournament hosted by Asheboro Asheboro HS

10/08/19 Tuesday Volleyball JV Girls H 5:00 PM Southeast Guilford High School EGHS Gymnasium

10/08/19 Tuesday N/A 5:30 PM Middle School Football vs. Swann Tommy Grayson Field / EG Stadium

10/08/19 Tuesday Volleyball V Girls H 6:15 PM Southeast Guilford High School EGHS Gymnasium

10/09/19 Wednesday N/A Teacher Workday

10/09/19 Wednesday Cross Country V Boys-Girls H 5:00 PM Conference Meet hosted by EG Tommy Grayson Field / EG Stadium

10/09/19 Wednesday Volleyball JV Girls A 5:00 PM Western Guilford High School

10/09/19 Wednesday Soccer V Boys A 6:00 PM Walter Williams High School

10/09/19 Wednesday Volleyball V Girls A 6:15 PM Western Guilford High School

10/10/19 Thursday Golf V Girls A 4:00 PM Conference Match hosted by SEG Forest Oaks

10/10/19 Thursday Volleyball JV Girls A 5:00 PM Southern Alamance

10/10/19 Thursday Soccer V Boys A 6:00 PM Walkertown High School

10/10/19 Thursday Volleyball V Girls A 6:15 PM Southern Alamance

10/10/19 Thursday Football JV Boys A 7:00 PM Asheboro High School

10/11/19 Friday Football V Boys H 7:30 PM Asheboro High School Tackle Cancer / Youth Sports Night Tommy Grayson Field / EG Stadium

FOOTBALL GAME ON FRIDAY NIGHT- special activities along with the varsity game–

Youth Sports Night-

Registration is due by end of day on Tuesday, Oct. 8. All teams will be recognized at the beginning of halftime- AND-

At halftime of the football game- The Gibsonville Yellow Jackets will be playing the Northern Alamance Warriors (10U Mites Teams)- make sure you come out for the exciting halftime entertainment.

EGHS Marching Band– will perform at the end of the varsity contest- plan to stay for the performance from the Wildcat Marching Band

Reminder– the football game on Friday night is Eastern Guilford’s annual cancer awareness football game-

NOTE ALL ACTIVITIES PLANNED FOR CANCER AWARENESS-

Athletes, coaches, cheerleaders and band members will be selling “Wildcats Fighting Cancer” bracelets all week.

Anyone wearing the bracelet on Friday will be allowed to wear a hat at school- honoring all those that have been impacted by cancer

Donations will be taken at the game on Friday- please bring monies to donate to the cause.

We encourage you to also wear your “Pink” on Friday and Friday night in honor and support of all that have been impacted by breast cancer.

All donations will be given to The Alight Program- see attachments for more details of this local organization.

Randall Hackett

Athletic Director

Eastern Guilford High School