Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department’s Red Zone Youth Football Results from October 3rd and 5th
^^^^^Thursday, October 3, 2019^^^^^
Midgets ages (11-12)
Warnersville Center 27
Lewis Center 0
Windsor Center 12
Leonard Center 0
^^^^^Saturday, October 5, 2019^^^^^
Pee Wees ages (7-8)
Warnersville Center 27
Harvell Park Falcons 0
Lewis Center 6
Brentwood Broncos 0
Mites ages (9-10)
Peeler Center 26
Harvell Park Falcons 0
Warnersville Center 13
Brentwood Broncos 0
Windsor Center 27
Oakview Cowboys 0
Midgets ages (11-12)
Peeler Center 7
Oakview Cowboys 0
(Courtesy of Don Tilley, with the Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department)
