High School Football This Week(10/7/19) in and around Guilford County
*****All kickoffs set for 7:30pm, unless otherwise noted…..*****
High Point Central(0-7) at Grimsley(6-1)
Page(1-6) at Northwest Guilford(2-4)
Smith(1-5) at Dudley(5-1)
Mount Tabor(3-3) at Western Guilford(4-2)
Southwest Guilford(4-2) at WS Parkland(4-2)
Eastern Alamance(6-0) at Northern Guilford(4-2)
Northeast Guilford(4-2) at Rockingham County(2-4)
Asheboro(1-5) at Eastern Guilford(4-3)
Southeast Guilford(3-3) at Southern Alamance(5-2)
Southwestern Randolph(3-3) at Southern Guilford(2-5)
High Point Andrews(4-2) at Eastern Randolph(6-1)
Ragsdale(2-5) OFF
Covenant Day School(2-5) at High Point Christian Academy(5-2) 7pm
Bishop McGuinness(1-5) at East Surry(6-0)
